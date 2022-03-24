Michael Obafemi still ‘desperate’ to play for Ireland

Positive news.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed that Michael Obafemi is ‘desperate’ to stay involved with Ireland in the long term.

That comes as Obafemi was left out of Ireland’s squad ahead of the upcoming internationals against Belgium and Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium.

But his omission was an injury-related one, with the Swansea re-affirming his main man’s commitment to the Boys in Green.

“I spoke to Stephen [Kenny],” Martin told WalesOnline. “We chatted at length about Ryan, Cyrus and Michael,” said Martin. “He was really interested in calling Michael up this time.

“We both had a chat with Michael about the timing of it and what place he’s in physically. He’s played more football than he has done for a long time and we all agreed in the end it’s best he waits until the summer.

“He has a chance here to get some work in that we need to physically for him to maintain what he’s been doing. I just don’t think he wants anything to disrupt the flow he’s in here. He’s really desperate to be involved with Ireland in the long term.

“He’s probably having to take a short-term hit now to make sure that he can impact us between now and the end of the season and hopefully them moving forward.

“We’ve had lots of communication and hopefully at some point he becomes involved.”

While the optics did not look great at the start, Obafemi’s re-commitment to the Irish cause is a welcome boost to Stephen Kenny.

That does not make him a guaranteed call-up in June, however, with Adam Idah potentially in line to return to the fold.

Saying that, Obafemi’s international prospects do look in a much better position to those of a few months ago at the very least.

