Exclusive: Derry City teenager set for move to London club

Derry City teenager Michael Harris is set to be prised away from the Candystripes ahead of the January transfer window, with three clubs vying for his signature.

Pundit Arena understands that Premier League side Crystal Palace, and fellow London clubs Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic are battling it out to sign the 18-year-old – with a decision set to be made in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the trio of English clubs became interested in the young League of Ireland talent following Derry City’s U19 Enda McGuill Cup final win against Bohemians in late-October.

Harris, 18, was on the fringes of the Derry City first-team squad towards the tail-end of the 2021 League of Ireland season, with the Foylesiders securing European qualification for 2022.

A forward by trade, the lively teenager played a key role for Derry’s U19s side this season, most notably scoring the winning penalty in the Enda McGuill Cup final that Derry won.

He also scored for them in their U19 semi-final win against Treaty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

With two senior League of Ireland appearances to his name, the teenager is likely to link up with either of the three club’s U23s side first, before then attempting to make the jump to first-team football across the Irish Sea.

While only making two sub appearances for the Candystripes, Harris has been involved with City’s first-team squads on matchdays for most of the latter half of the 2021 season under manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

But his most recent senior appearance, however, came on the final day of the domestic season, as Derry City secured a vital 2-1 win away to Dundalk at Oriel Park.

News of Harris’ potential cross-channel switch comes just days after Ireland U21 Ross Tierney completed his move to Scottish side Motherwell from Bohemians.

