Michael Duffy set to depart Dundalk to re-join Derry City

A huge statement of intent from Derry City.

League of Ireland side Derry City are set to sign Dundalk winger Michael Duffy on a pre-contract agreement, according to a report in the Irish Independent on Wednesday morning.

Duffy has been heavily linked with a move back to Foyleside, and it seems as if that move is a step closer to reality.

Just a few months after Derry confirmed they were to sign Patrick McEleney from Dundalk, they have swooped again for another one of Dundalk’s prized assets.

Michael Duffy set to leave Dundalk for Derry City.

Dundalk have endured a torrid season as they find themselves embroiled in a relegation dogfight at the foot of the table.

The club’s instability on and off the field has led to three different managers being in charge of the club this season alone.

Despite the lure of an FAI Cup success at the club this term, Duffy has opted for the security of a long-term contract at Derry City for next season.

Michael Duffy has signed pre-contract agreement with Derry City – the speculation is accurate Informed Dundalk of decision over the weekend Taking a paycut to go home but Derry were able to offer a four year deal which is a statement Details 👇https://t.co/nJz4UbeBD9 — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) September 29, 2021

The former Celtic winger, now 27, was reportedly offered a one-year contract extension at Dundalk. Meanwhile his former employer offered him a four-year deal to return to the Candystripes.

Michael Duffy’s career so far.

Duffy began his professional career at Derry City before joining Celtic in 2015 after a three-year stint at the Brandywell.

His spell at Celtic Park saw him struggle, however. While at the club, Duffy failed to make a senior first-team appearance for the Bhoys.

He did, however, have two loan spells on loan at Alloa Athletic and Dundee before then returning home in 2017 to link up with Stephen Kenny at Dundalk.

Pick that out! What a goal from Michael Duffy. @DundalkFC lead Levadia Tallinn 2-1 at Oriel Park (3-1 on aggregate) and you'll do very well to find a better finish anywhere in Europe tonight than this peach of a volley #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/ArDW8MxkAt — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 19, 2018

Duffy has represented Northern Ireland at underage level, but he has since declared for the Republic of Ireland, although he has yet to earn a call-up.

Should the move be confirmed, Duffy would depart Dundalk at the end of the 2021 League of Ireland season. The season is due to come to a close at the end of November.

