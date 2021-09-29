Close sidebar

Michael Duffy set to depart Dundalk to re-join Derry City

by Andrew Dempsey
Michael Duffy Derry City

A huge statement of intent from Derry City. 

League of Ireland side Derry City are set to sign Dundalk winger Michael Duffy on a pre-contract agreement, according to a report in the Irish Independent on Wednesday morning.

Duffy has been heavily linked with a move back to Foyleside, and it seems as if that move is a step closer to reality.

Just a few months after Derry confirmed they were to sign Patrick McEleney from Dundalk, they have swooped again for another one of Dundalk’s prized assets.

Michael Duffy set to leave Dundalk for Derry City. 

Dundalk have endured a torrid season as they find themselves embroiled in a relegation dogfight at the foot of the table.

The club’s instability on and off the field has led to three different managers being in charge of the club this season alone.

Despite the lure of an FAI Cup success at the club this term, Duffy has opted for the security of a long-term contract at Derry City for next season.

The former Celtic winger, now 27, was reportedly offered a one-year contract extension at Dundalk. Meanwhile his former employer offered him a four-year deal to return to the Candystripes.

Michael Duffy’s career so far. 

Duffy began his professional career at Derry City before joining Celtic in 2015 after a three-year stint at the Brandywell.

His spell at Celtic Park saw him struggle, however. While at the club, Duffy failed to make a senior first-team appearance for the Bhoys.

He did, however, have two loan spells on loan at Alloa Athletic and Dundee before then returning home in 2017 to link up with Stephen Kenny at Dundalk.

Duffy has represented Northern Ireland at underage level, but he has since declared for the Republic of Ireland, although he has yet to earn a call-up.

Should the move be confirmed, Duffy would depart Dundalk at the end of the 2021 League of Ireland season. The season is due to come to a close at the end of November.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related posts

Troy Parrott continuing to impress while on loan at MK Dons ahead of international break

Under pressure Mick McCarthy insists he can turn Cardiff City’s fortunes around

Real Madrid concede last minute wonderstrike to Moldovan side