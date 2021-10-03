Pep Guardiola blasts decision as James Milner avoids red card in Liverpool v Man City clash

Pep Guardiola was not a happy man.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure after his side were held to a 2-2 draw away to Liverpool at Anfield.

While he was pleased with his side’s showing on Merseyside, he was left angered by referee Paul Tierney’s indecision to give James Milner his marching orders for a second-yellow card offence on Bernardo Silva.

Milner endured a horrid afternoon at Anfield at the expense of Phil Foden, and he was perhaps fortunate to remain on the pitch until he was substituted during the latter stages of the second-half.

Pep Guardiola on James Milner decision: “In this situation, a City player is sent off, 100%.”

Guardiola took issue with Tierney’s apparent issue with dealing with a raucous home support when it came to deciding to not send Milner off.

“It’s a yellow card,” Guardiola told Sky Sports during his post-match interview.

“It’s a yellow card, it’s very clear, but it’s Anfield, it’s Old Trafford. In this situation, a City player is sent off, 100%.”

🗣"It's a yellow card. It's Anfield, it's Old Trafford. If this was a City player it's a red card." Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was not happy with James Milner failing to get sent off for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/VKACEcJXKb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 3, 2021

And it wasn’t just Guardiola who believed Milner should have been sent off, Roy Keane also stressed that the Liverpool full-back was lucky to stay on the pitch.

“It doesn’t matter what the score is, that’s a yellow card. The referee has to make the right decision.

“If he’s not on a yellow card already, that’s a yellow card. Pep will be frustrated that it’s another Anfield decision that has gone against him..”

Micah Richard blasts ‘ridiculous’ decision.

Former Man City defender Micah Richards added his thoughts on the decision, claiming that it was ‘ridiculous’ that Milner was able to stay on the pitch.

“It’s ridiculous,” he explained. “We have to be impartial, and I’ve got my Man City alliances, and Jamie has his with Liverpool, but that is a yellow card. The referee has had an absolute shocker.

“I don’t understand how that’s allowed to happen, we can see from up here that it’s a yellow card. How can he not give that decision? It’s baffling and annoying to be honest.

Richards 🗣" He was influenced by the crowd." Keane 🗣" Jamie reckoned he dived." 🤣 @MicahRichards was not happy that Jame Milner did not get a red card.@Carra23 pic.twitter.com/AkrVX0CvHH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 3, 2021

“People know how hard it is to come to Anfield, it is one of the toughest places to come in Europe.. The referee was influenced by the crowd today because how can that not be a yellow card?

“James Milner is one of my best mates but we have to tell the truth of the situation, he’s landed on his neck! It’s a yellow card and it changes the game and [outcome] of it.”

