Micah Richards hits back at Roy Keane ‘disrespect’ claims

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has hit back at claims suggesting he was ‘disrespectful’ to Roy Keane during the coverage of Manchester United’s dismal derby defeat away to Man City.

After watching his former side collapse to a 4-1 defeat, Richards was filmed laughing at the end of a point made by Keane after the game.

And following the incident, Richards was adjudged to have been ‘disrespectful’ to the ex-Ireland international, a claim which he has vehemently denied.

“Deary deary me,” Richards began on social media.

Deary deary me! When souness says to me. “forget everything you’ve just said”or Neville says to me “stop ranting You’re not making sense” I don’t see you saying it’s disrespectful to me so stop this nonsense. It’s really not that deep. We all have respect for each other!!! https://t.co/i55kBLt837 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) March 7, 2022

“When [Graham] Souness says to me, “forget everything you’ve just said” or Neville says to me “stop ranting You’re not making sense” I don’t see you saying it’s disrespectful to me so stop this nonsense,” he added.

“It’s really not that deep. We all have respect for each other..”

The incident referred to in this scenario saw Keane take aim at the United side that were humbled away to Man City in the Manchester Derby.

In an impassioned rant, the former United skipper hit out at United’s inability to stand up to the fight from Pep Guardiola’s side in a demoralising second-half capitulation.

“I don’t know who is running that dressing room,” Keane said. “Look at Harry Maguire, he had a torrid time. A crazy booking, even the deflection he should have come out an extra few yards. He’s having battles with (Cristiano) Ronaldo, captaincy all these issues.

“Egos come into it. Leave your ego at the front door. We all have a bit of an ego to get out of the house in the morning, but these guys are all about ‘How am I looking? Am I looking the part? Are my boots nice? How’s my hair looking? Play the game!

“They gave up. No excuses. We’ll hear a lot of rubbish from players over the next few days, there will be statements. I could tell you which lads will be making the statements…”

🗣 “These guys it’s all about how am I looking, am I looking the part? Are my boots nice? How’s my hair looking? Just play the game.” 🤬 Roy Keane goes full box-office with an explosive rant about Manchester United pic.twitter.com/lRUBs1nyTB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

Luckily for United, they do have an opportunity to make amends for their latest collapse on Saturday, as they take on Spurs on Saturday evening. Kick-off is at 5.30 pm.

