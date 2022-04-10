Merseyside Police investigating Cristiano Ronaldo outburst amid alleged ‘assault’ claim

Merseyside Police have issued a statement.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they are investigating an allegation of assault after Man United’s costly 1-0 defeat away to Everton.

Following the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen throwing an individual’s phone to the ground, as the individual in question attempted to take a picture of the Portuguese star as he was walking off the pitch.

As a result of the incident, the authorities in Liverpool have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault claim made against a member of the visiting team.

An investigation is now underway.

“We can confirm that we are liaising with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of an alleged assault at the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison,” it read.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch.

“Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact centre quoting reference number 228 of 9 April 2022.”

While the matter may now be in the hands of the police, Ronaldo issued a statement on Saturday night, apologising for the incident as tempers frayed at the end of his Goodison defeat.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” the Portuguese forward posted on Saturday night.

“‘Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

