Matt Doherty denies he ever considered leaving Spurs despite exit links

Ireland international Matt Doherty has denied that he ever considered leaving Spurs during the January transfer window, despite links suggesting otherwise.

Just over two months ago, Doherty was tipped with a move to Wolves, although the Dubliner has kicked on substantially since then.

As a result, he is now a key man in the Spurs starting XI, culminating in his goalscoring display against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

“I never had a conversation, nothing was ever said to me..”

“I didn’t come close (to leaving), I never had a conversation, nothing was ever said to me,” Doherty said after Antonio Conte’s side dismantled Newcastle.

“From my point of view I was led to believe that I wasn’t going anywhere. I don’t know if that’s the case, that is what my point of view was. Let’s keep pushing @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/GR0aHqqA8G — Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) April 3, 2022 “You have thoughts at times that it wasn’t working out, I just decided that I wanted to train hard and I wanted to play here. Why would I want to go anywhere apart from Tottenham? “I thought if I keep training hard and I keep doing what the manager wants the opportunity would come and it would be up to me to grasp the opportunity and at the moment I seem to be doing that well.”

Doherty’s decision, however, was the right one, as he stars not only for Spurs, but for Ireland as well.

And it was one that Kenny noted before Doherty’s admission this weekend, prior to the unveiling of his squad ahead of the Belgium and Lithuania friendlies last month.

“He was thinking of staying at Spurs and being a success,” Kenny said at the time. “He was never going there, and was thinking that he wanted to make a success of this.

🎙 “It’s a sign that our heads don’t drop” Matt Doherty on the team’s positive mentality, a lovely goal and Harry Kane’s brilliance! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ryfGfDPC8I — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 3, 2022

“And to be fair, Antonio Conte’s regime involves a lot of fitness work, and it suits him. He needs it, and that regime suits him, he looks very fit so he has the confidence of doing well and getting a goal [against Leeds] and scoring a goal.

“He’s doing well.”

