Ex-Spurs hero takes aim at wing-backs as Matt Doherty is taken off at half-time in dire Carabao Cup defeat v Chelsea

It was a bad night for Spurs and Matt Doherty.

Tottenham Hotspur, and wing-back Matt Doherty endured an evening to forget at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, crashing to a 2-0 defeat away to London rivals Chelsea.

Doherty, and his Spurs teammates were found wanting during a dire first-half showing, with the Dubliner being taken off at the break by manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian boss switched to a back four from a back five in the second-half, with Doherty taken off in order to do so.

And speaking after the game, Sky Sports pundit, and ex-Spurs defender Michael Dawson hit out at Spurs’ wing-backs, which included Doherty, for not getting high enough up the pitch during the game.

Michael Dawson hits out at Spurs’ Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal.

“There wasn’t enough calmness, the stuff that we have seen in recent weeks at Spurs,” Dawson said after the game.

“That’s what was really disappointing. When you go to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in a semi-final, you’ve got to show character and be calm.

“That is not what we saw at all. Second-half they were better of course after changing formation. I think Emerson Royal and Ben Davies played.. They played with a back five in the first-half, and they should have been higher.

“Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta just dictated when they were playing with a back four. And Spurs were playing with a back five in the first-half, but they never got past their halfway line.

“That wasn’t good enough. But they are still in the tie, and that is the only positive for Antonio Conte.”

Matt Doherty.

While he played as a left wing-back, Doherty’s performance could not have come at a worse time.

In recent days. the former Bohemians star has been heavily linked with a move back to Premier League side Wolves, with Spurs willing to cut their losses with the Irish international.

Doherty does, however, have an opportunity to make amends in the FA Cup this weekend, as they take on League Two Morecambe on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 2pm.

