Matt Doherty linked with Jose Mourinho reunion at Roma

Ireland wing-back Matt Doherty has been linked with a reunion with his former Tottenham Hotspur boss, Jose Mourinho, according to reports in the Italian press.

Calciomercato.it have claimed that Mourinho would be keen to bring the Dubliner to Rome, having worked with him before in North London.

The report also suggests that a loan move should not be discounted either, despite Spurs’ reported desire to sell him.

Doherty, 29, has struggled since his move to Spurs from Wolves, but he has shown glimpses of his quality at times in that spell.

He has, however, endured some dismal days in a Spurs jersey, none more so than when they fell to an embarrassing Europa Conference League defeat last month.

“As revealed exclusively by ‘AsRomaLive.it’ , the candidacy of Matt Doherty has also emerged among the names of the possible market hits for Roma,” the reports reads.

“The Irishman was brought to Tottenham by Mourinho during his London adventure, but now he doesn’t seem to fit into Antonio Conte’s plans.

“Fabio Paratici could agree to his sale and thanks to the excellent relations between Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, and Tiago Pinto the deal could be made.”

Despite the links suggesting Doherty may be on his way to Rome, they do come with a caveat that Roma are closing in on the signing of Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Saying that, a potential move to the Serie A may be a welcome boost to Doherty’s chances of regular first-team football.

The report also claims that it would take a fee of between 10 and 12 million euros to sign the former Bohemians full-back.

