Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Cole reveal Matt Doherty’s Spurs problem in Chelsea defeat

Matt Doherty endured another difficult night.

Both Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Cole revealed the major problem facing Spurs, and Matt Doherty, who is deputised at left wing-back for Antonio Conte’s side.

Following the injury suffered by Sergio Reguilon, Doherty was forced into playing in an unfamiliar position in the two Carabao Cup games against Chelsea.

But that gamble failed to pay off, with the Ireland international looking uncomfortable in, and out of possession.

“It hasn’t worked..”

And speaking during the second-leg at half-time, both Redknapp and Cole revealed the major issue facing Doherty in this Spurs side under the Italian.

“They’ve had no real cohesion, Spurs,” Redknapp explained. “It has been a case of square pegs in round holes. It hasn’t worked with [Matt] Doherty at left wing back.

“I think he’s got to make a change there, maybe get [Ryan] Sessegnon at left-wing back. At least you get a bit of momentum in that position if you do.

“Every time that ball comes to Doherty I feel sorry for him. He’s got to get the ball back on his right foot. You get nothing down that left-hand side of the pitch.”

Cole, a distinguished left-back in his own right, also offered his take on the issues facing the ex-Bohemians wing-back.

“He’s playing in that kind of inside position, and he’s predominantly going to come inside and find [Harry] Kane or [Lucas] Moura, but I think he’s got to bring Sessegnon on.

“[Sessegnon] will make the picture a little bit bigger, and he will be more of an outlet. He would also be more of a threat down the left-hand side.

“But the midfield to the front three, I think they’ve been too far apart from each other. It is very difficult to then get up and support the attackers. On the flip side, Chelsea do that.”

Matt Doherty features in Spurs v Chelsea.

Following the half-time comments made by Redknapp and Cole, Doherty was withdrawn from the action midway through the second-half, although it was not the worst performance from the Dubliner.

In essence, it was the Blues’ dominant two-nil first-leg lead that saw them through, with Antonio Rudiger’s first-half header proving decisive at the new White Hart Lane.

#CFC have one foot in the Carabao Cup final! 🦶 Antonio Rudiger beats Pierluigi Gollini to the corner and gives the visitors a 3-0 lead on aggregate! 💙 pic.twitter.com/NwJy0yGLUA — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 12, 2022

Conte’s side however, were denied two spot-kicks via VAR, and also had a goal chalked off from Harry Kane due to offside in the second-half.

Chelsea will play the winners of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool in the final.

The first-leg of that tie will be played on Thursday evening.

