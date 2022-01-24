Matt Doherty reveals how he is benefitting from Antonio Conte’s ‘trust’ at Spurs

Matt Doherty has spoken about working with Antonio Conte.

Matt Doherty has spoken about how he finds working alongside a ‘world-class’ manager in Antonio Conte, despite reports in recent weeks suggesting he was on his way out of White Hart Lane.

Doherty, 30, found himself often playing in an unfamiliar role as a left wing-back in the two Carabao Cup defeats to Chelsea, but has since come through that, and subsequent criticism that followed.

While struggling on his unfamiliar wing, Doherty has since moved back onto his preferred side of the pitch and has turned in some assured performances.

His most recent game, a defeat versus Chelsea, saw him turn in a much-improved display; and speaking after the game, he revealed how he has found working with the Italian in North London.

Matt Doherty on Antonio Conte: “He’s giving us that belief and confidence..”

“The way we’re playing, I think it’s more what he is doing to our mentality,” Doherty said in his post-match press interview on Sunday night.

“It’s what he’s doing to the inside of us. [Antonio Conte] is putting that ‘never say die’ attitude [into us].

“You never feel like you’re out of the games. He’s giving us that belief and confidence. We’re obviously very happy to have him here. He’s obviously a world-class manager and we’re very fortunate that we’re on the training pitch every day with him.

“He’s getting his ideas across and we’re listening to them; we’re trying to carry them out as best as we can.”

And while admitting that he has been forced to endure ‘tough times’ at the club so far since his move from Wolves, he does appear keen to build on his platform in the last couple of weeks.

“I’ve obviously had tough times for a while now. So, to get some minutes and try and contribute to the team as much as I can [is great].

“I know that I’ve been in a few different positions now over the last few weeks. I don’t mind [that] as long as someone has trust in me. I’ll always go out there and do the best I can.”

“We’ll make sure we come back focused and concentrated, and ready to push on.” Matt Doherty gives his view on defeat at Stamford Bridge ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MLPwL5AzX2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2022

He added: “Playing right wing-back what got me here in the first place. That’s where I played at Wolves, and that’s why I’m here now.

“It’s a formation that I love playing, and it just suits me. I like to be high up the pitch and try to link players and get in behind. The system is quite enjoyable.”

Matt Doherty.

While he is now 30, Doherty will be hoping that he can continue to improve over the next couple of seasons in the Premier League, whether that is with Spurs or another top-flight side.

So far this season, the ex-Bohemians youngster has made just six Premier League appearances for Spurs, with most of his other appearances coming in domestic cup competitions, and in Europe.

But with Spurs out of the Europa Conference League, Doherty will be hoping that his recent performances can help him stake a claim as a first-team regular under Conte.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, matt doherty, Spurs