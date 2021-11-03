Marouane Fellaini explains why he cried when David Moyes was sacked by Man United

Marouane Fellaini has explained how he felt when David Moyes was sacked by Man United.

Former Man United and Belgium star Marouane Fellaini has explained how he ‘cried’ after David Moyes was sacked as manager of the Old Trafford side in 2014.

Moyes, who brought Fellaini to United, and to England previously with Everton, parted ways with the Red Devils in April 2014 after a dismal season in charge.

While it may not have worked out for Moyes at United, Fellaini admitted that he was reduced to tears after the Scotsman’s exit from the club.

Marouane Fellaini on David Moyes

Speaking to The Athletic, Fellaini said that it was a “sad day” when Moyes left the Manchester club.

“I was sad for him when he was sacked because I know how much he wanted to succeed,” Fellaini revealed. “If you asked all the players at Everton what they think of Moyes, they’ll say how much of a nice person he is.

“He brought me to England, then signed me for Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can never say anything bad about him.

“I’ve said this since the beginning… if you give Moyes time, he will make a team. I’ve watched West Ham a few times this season. They’ve become a side that’s difficult to beat.

“If I’m honest, I cried when I found out Moyes lost his job at Manchester United. I thought he was going to stay for a long time.”

David Moyes

Moyes is now in charge of a side far exceeding expectations in the Premier League so far this season, whereas his former employers are not.

As a result, Fellaini is pleased that his former manager has found a club where he can succeed again.

“It was a sad day,” the Belgian added. “I went to his office to say goodbye, before he said bye to everyone. I told him, ‘Good luck’. But it was a difficult time for me.

“Moyes is a top man, he has a big heart. That’s why maybe he didn’t succeed at Manchester United, because he’s too nice.

“He went to Spain, he went to Sunderland and then got the job at West Ham and saved them. Then they changed their manager but Moyes has shown what can happen when you let him build a team.”

