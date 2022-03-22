Mark Travers makes honest admission on Ireland’s goalkeeping quality

A refreshing take from Mark Travers.

Ireland international keeper Mark Travers has claimed that Irish football is entering a very exciting time in the goalkeeping department.

Travers, 22, has been on the periphery somewhat in the Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher debate in the past.

That is, however, despite his obvious quality within the Championship, playing for promotion-chasing Bournemouth on a weekly basis.

“It’s great for all of us..”

And ahead of this weekend’s friendly against Belgium, Travers has rejected claims that the constant headlines are annoying him. If anything, it is an aspect that excites him.

“No. It’s great for all of us,” he said at a press conference. “We have known about each other through the younger age groups and then to be in this position at this young age is a great honour and a really exciting time for Irish goalkeeping.

🗣 “It should be 1-0… that’s brilliant” This is some stop from Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers 😮 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football

📲 #EFL live blog 👉 https://t.co/pPEhAffNVK#Boro | #AFCB pic.twitter.com/2ceF6Xouju — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 18, 2021

“You can’t really be annoyed about it. You’ve got to take it in your stride and learn from each other, and whoever plays you have to support.

“The competition is really strong, but I just have to come in here and do the best that I can and you will always be confident in your own ability. That’s all I can do.”

Mark Travers.

Travers, however, has continued to impress in recent weeks, with Ireland boss Stephen Kenny name-checking his qualities only last week.

When speaking about the talents in the goalkeeping department, Kenny hailed Travers’ consistency and improvement over the last year.

Mark Travers, he’s had the best season of them all you could say,” Kenny explained. “Gavin [Bazunu] is playing in League One, and Mark has arguably had [the best season]. It depends if you measure Caoimhin winning the trophy.

“Mark could have been a pro golfer, potentially, if he was not a goalkeeper. He was brilliant by all accounts, and he has that temperament. He’s got that frame about him as well.

“Mark is difficult to beat and is athletic. He’s improved with his feet, and that was a criticism.. It wasn’t that he was bad with his feet, he just wasn’t as good as them. They are [Bazunu & Kelleher] exceptional with their distribution.”

