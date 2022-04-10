Mark Travers reveals Shane Lowry insight as both continue to impress

Mark Travers has detailed his conversation with Shane Lowry.

Ireland international shot-stopper Mark Travers has revealed an insight into his recent conversation with Shane Lowry, after the Co. Offaly native claimed the 2019 British Open.

Travers was on international duty with the Boys in Green at the time when Lowry popped in for a chat with him, and the Irish team.

The 22-year-old also revealed that he sees similarities between his position as a goalkeeper, and high-level golfers, like Shane Lowry.

“He’s obviously a really down to earth, nice guy..”

Currently, Lowry is impressing at the US Masters, with Travers doing similar in the Championship, as he opened up on Lowry’s humble nature.

“That was just after he won the British Open and we were away with the Irish team,” he said, as quoted by the Bournemouth Echo.

“He came in with the Claret Jug, which was pretty cool and just spoke to everyone.

“He’s obviously a really down to earth, nice guy. He took the time to come in to all the lads and show his achievement, which was really cool.”

Mark Travers.

During his youth, Travers was a distinguished golfer, and may have had an opportunity to play professionally, as explained by Stephen Kenny in the past.

And speaking on the similarities between both roles, the Kildare native added: “I think to be honest there’s a lot of similarities between a golfer and a goalkeeper, where it can be quite individual at times.

Mark Travers appreciation 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BBoqzhLOgQ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 2, 2022



“Not a lot of people probably understand the goalkeeper position, except the people who play it.

“Sometimes you are out there by yourself and you have to have that strong mindset to keep pushing and it’s probably a lot similar to golf – that’s probably something that has helped me doing that as a kid as well.”

