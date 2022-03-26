Mark McGuinness: Ireland’s rising star who knocked back England to play for the Boys in Green

Mark McGuinness is a man on the rise.

For many, leaving the club where you grew up at for more than nine years, without playing a senior competitive game, may signify failure of some sorts, but to Mark McGuinness, it is anything but.

Born and bred in Slough, England, McGuinness qualifies to play for the Boys in Green by virtue of his father being from Derry.

A talismanic defender in his own right, McGuinness played for Arsenal in his youth, before a League One loan move to Ipswich Town gave him the taste for first-team football.

And he has not looked back.

“I was there since I was 10, but it was a no-brainer for me to leave Arsenal..”

Last summer, however, McGuinness left the North London club, seeking to find his feet in first-team football after whetting his appetite at Portman Road. If anything, he has more than found his feet at Cardiff City.

Under Mick McCarthy at the start of the season, and now with current boss Steve Morison, McGuinness has established himself as one of the most-highly rated prospects in the Championship. Although, he has gone under the radar somewhat in doing so.

But his impressive start to life with the Bluebirds acts as a vindication of sorts for the young defender who may very well find himself back in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

“I was there since I was 10, but it was a no-brainer for me to leave Arsenal,” he explained. “I had that loan spell at Ipswich and I racked up 25 games, and had that spell in first-team football.

“It’s completely different to academy football. There’s a huge difference and I didn’t want to go back to that. Arsenal is obviously an amazing club, and I was there since I was 10.

“But it was a no-brainer to leave and play at a higher level. Cardiff then came along and I took the opportunity.”

“Mick was amazing to me..”

As mentioned, McGuinness linked up with a former Ireland boss in Mick McCarthy at Cardiff initially, where he added significantly to his game.

“Mick was amazing to me. I’ve got him to thank for bringing me into Cardiff and giving me the opportunity to go and play in the Championship.

“Obviously, in football it is ruthless when you don’t get the results but I really enjoyed working under him and Terry Connor.”

In another era, McGuinness may find himself in an Ireland senior squad, rather than in an Ireland U21 squad given his current form.

But he is not letting that distract him, considering his mere opportunity to play for the Boys in Green at all

“That’s the goal to go and play in the senior side,” he explained. “But my focus is on it being a huge honour to play for the Ireland U21s.

What a way to end a great 10 days away with @FAIreland ☘️great clean sheet and win from the lads 💪 pic.twitter.com/945SbMNkTn — Mark Mcguinness (@MarkMcguinness0) November 17, 2021

“We’ve got a big job to do in this month and in June, so I’m looking forward to just being involved now. Whatever happens after that, happens.”

Naturally, given his stock, McGuinness has pushed back approaches from England and Northern Ireland, with his commitment to the Ireland unwavering.

“There was always interest, and other things,” he explained. “But my heart was always set on playing here.

When I was younger, of course. It’s difficult because when you are a young player at Arsenal there are always going to be people asking questions. But I was very clear where I wanted to go and play. That was here.”

“I’ve had conversations with [Stephen Kenny] before and that’s exactly that. That [senior call-up] will come, hopefully. But at this point in time, the 21s are where I am focused on in these next games.”

“You want to be playing against the best players, and they are some of the best in the world..”

But it has not just been in the Championship where McGuinness has excelled, he has also impressed in the FA Cup, during Cardiff’s cup run.

Key to that was a clash against Liverpool at Anfield, where the Bluebirds were knocked by Jurgen Klopp’s side despite a spirited showing.

On Merseyside, McGuinness watched on as Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino starred, with Virgil van Dijk making his presence known at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

James Collins, Ireland U21 centre-back Mark McGuinness and Ireland U21 left-back Joel Bagan all start against Liverpool 🇮🇪⚽️😍#COYBIG https://t.co/uuUSy9prZh — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 6, 2022

“It was some experience, but you don’t really think about it until after the game,” he explains. “That’s the level you want to be at. There are some top players there. It was a great experience for us.

“You want to be playing against the best players, and they are some of the best in the world. You can just see the quality there [from Firmino and Jota], but we played well.

“We held our own in the first-half definitely, but their quality shone through in the second-half. But to play against that was a great experience for us. It was fantastic.

“Van Dijk is an amazing defender and one of the best in the world'” he added. “To look back on the game, you only realise then he’s top class. You can see the level, and why he’s at the level he is.

“When he gets the ball down he is very composed and reads the game well. He has a quick stride. He might look slow but the way he reads the game, and his body position.. His presence on the pitch, you definitely feel that.”

For now, however, McGuinness is looking forward to his latest shot at international football with the Boys in Green at U21 level. Ireland take on Sweden on Tuesday evening at the Boras Arena.

Kick-off is at 5pm in the crucial European Qualifier.

