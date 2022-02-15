Mark Lawrenson claims Brighton were ‘the better side’ in Man United loss

Manchester United got the job done.

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United picked up a valuable three points in their top-four chase on Tuesday night, defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes sealed the deak for the Red Devils who had to endure a barrage of pressure from the Seagulls.

But despite their win, Lawrenson was unimpressed with United’s showing in front of their home support.

“They have looked the better side..”

In the first-half particularly, United struggled to get to grips with Brighton’s play, and even had to shift to a 4-2-3-1 mid-game.

But that tactical shift, and a sending off to Lewis Dunk saw them run out winners against Graham Potter’s side.

Despite that, Lawrenson was unimpressed with Rangnick’s charges who continued to show signs of weakness.

“Brighton have played very, very well,” he said just before the final whistle on BBC 5Live. “They have looked the better side even though Manchester United look like going away with the points.” Those comments, however, will mean little to those within the United camp, with Ronaldo hitting back at the ‘noise’ at the full-time whistle. Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!🔴⚫️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/u8sZzzJQn5 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 15, 2022 Manchester United.

The win, however, is an important one for the Red Devils who are in a real fight to secure Champions League football for next season.

Recently, United have thrown away valuable leads, with Burnley and Southampton the most recent sides to pick up points against the Red Devils.

They are, however, moving in the right direction yet again. Next up for United is a trip to Elland Road on Sunday, with a kick-off time of 2pm.

