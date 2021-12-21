Ex-Premier League referee hits out at ‘alarming’ VAR error

Mark Clattenburg was not impressed.

Ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that the decision to not send Harry Kane off in Sunday’s Premier League game between Spurs and Liverpool was ‘alarming’.

Clattenburg, now the head of officiating in Greece, took aim at the decision to keep Kane on the pitch, while also offering Premier League officials advice as to how they can ease their VAR issues.

“To hear that Robertson has to have his leg planted alarms me, because if he does that he’s not walking this Christmas,” Clattenburg told the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Clattenburg, like many top-flight pundits, also claimed that the way in which VAR is used should be looked at.

“If you don’t believe this is a clear and obvious error about Kane, you’re not doing your job correctly,” he explained.

“I think we, as referees, are sometimes guilty of knowing the laws of the game but we don’t understand the game.

“VAR cannot get this wrong. Referees can, because they have a split second. VAR have all the angles, he’s got all the slow-motion, he can see the point of contact.

Should Harry Kane have been sent off?

Should Liverpool have had a penalty? 📺 Watch #TOTLIV live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/yKLtrBsJzX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021

“If they are saying that his leg has to be planted, which is a new one to me, if the leg was high, the studs were showing, it’s reckless, he’s lunged. For me, he’s endangered the safety of the opponent.

“Robbo is lucky today that he’s still walking. We should understand footballers more because he’s not going to leave his leg there, why should he? He’s not going to want his leg broken and his career put in doubt.”

In Greece, Clattenburg, and his refereeing authority we release the audio of VAR decisions, and he believes that could help supporters understand how VAR decisions are made.

“In Greece, we release the audio of VAR decisions,” he added.

“People appreciate it. They might not always agree with it, but they appreciate it. I think that should happen.

🗣 “I thought it was a strong tackle but I won the ball.” Harry Kane defends his potential red card saying in the manner of the game you see strong tackles pic.twitter.com/sTig4wuQpT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

“We should be able to listen to the audio. We might not agree with it, but at least then we would understand.”

While that may be a runner in Greece, it is unclear as to how likely that will be in terms of coming into the Premier League, for now.

