Marcus Rashford hits out at ‘news coverage’ of Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has come out fighting.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has denied any suggestion that he is unhappy at the Old Trafford club.

Despite a change in manager, Rashford, and his United teammates have struggled for any sort of consistency in recent weeks, and are well behind in their pursuit of Champions League football.

But the England international has poured cold water on suggestions that he is unhappy at the club and also hit out at the way the club is being covered in the press.

“We’ve all been disappointed..”

On social media ahead of his game against Aston Villa on Monday night, Rashford issued a statement.

“We’ve all been disappointed with recent performances and we’ve been disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club,” he said.

“I have endless respect for both and I’m looking forward to bettering my game under the staff at Manchester United.

“I’m not sulking, I’m not unhappy, am I disappointed in some of my recent performances? Of course I am. I’m my own biggest critic.

“It’s been a tough start but I’m determined to prove my worth. My dedication and my desire to be here should never be in question. I love this club.”

As mentioned, Manchester United players have come under heavy criticism in recent days following their dire 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves.

Joao Moutinho’s goal was the difference between the sides, as Ralf Rangnick’s side fell to another defeat.

Squad options 🧠

Responding against Aston Villa 🏆

Finding balance ⚖️ Get every word from Ralf’s media briefing ahead of Monday’s #FACup tie ⬇️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2022

And the fixture list does not get any easier for United, as they host Steven Gerrard’s re-invigorated Aston Villa on Monday in the FA Cup.

Kick-off is at 8 pm.

