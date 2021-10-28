Marcus Rashford opens up on pain after Man United’s Liverpool embarrassment

Marcus Rashford has broken his silence after Man United’s defeat on Sunday.

Man United forward, and talisman Marcus Rashford has opened up on the embarrassment he felt after United’s 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

The defeat cranked up the pressure on an already under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and may in fact have ramifications going forward regarding the Norwegian’s future at the club.

But Rashford has now broken his deafening silence over the last couple of days – with the boyhood United fan stung after a devastating defeat to their biggest rivals on home soil.

Marcus Rashford on Liverpool loss.

Speaking just days after his side’s defeat, Rashford explained why he remained deathly quiet on social media after Sunday’s catastrophe.

Rashford, 23, started the game before being hooked later on as United grappled with the struggles of finishing the game out with ten-men after Paul Pogba’s red card.

“I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday,” he said. “I was embarrassed.

“I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves.”

Rashford started his new campaign from the confines of the treatment table after an injury picked up during Euro 2020 with England.

The forward only made his return from injury after the last international break, but he was unable to help United bring an end to their stuttering form of recent weeks.

Next up for the Red Devils is a crunch away trip to Spurs that may make, or break Solskjaer’s reign.

