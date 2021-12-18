Portsmouth boss claims Irish player is one of the best in League One

“He has had an exceptional season so far..”

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has claimed that Irish winger Marcus Harness is one of the best players in League One on current form.

Harness, who qualifies to play for Ireland by virtue of the grandparents rule, has yet to play for the Boys in Green, but he may be in line to make his international bow sooner rather than later on current form.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has scored nine goals in 21 games for Pompey in league action – keeping them in play-off contention.

“Absolutely, he has been exceptional. He has played to a real level of consistency,” Cowley told Hampshire Live, when asked if he believed that Harness was one of the best players in League One on current form.

“As a midfield player to have scored ten goals already before the turn of the year, it is a magnificent return.

“If you look at the number of goals and chances he has created, he has had an exceptional season so far.”

Harness’ efforts have been pivotal for Pompey this season, leading them to eighth place in the league table after an indifferent start.

And thankfully for Ireland, he is not their only impressive Irish player – with Gavin Bazunu and Ronan Curtis both starring for the Fratton Park side.

But it is not just his manager who believes that Harness is one of the very best in League One, EFL pundit Ali Maxwell believes the exact same.

“I do think [Marcus] Harness is the one for me, he is the star for them, and he is now establishing himself as one of the best players in the division,” he said last week.

“So talented, he is both footed, and he has got nine [league] goals now from an attacking midfield role, and [George] Hirst and [Ronan] Curtis are working really well up top as well.”

Unfortunately for Harness, and Pompey, they will not be able to prove their star-quality this weekend in League One, with their game against AFC Wimbledon postponed due to Covid-19 issues.

