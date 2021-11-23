Waterford say they will make ‘no comment’ as Marc Bircham claims he was let go after ‘text conversation’

Not what Waterford would have been planning for ahead of Friday’s playoff…

Marc Bircham has claimed that he has been relieved of his duties as Waterford boss following a brief ‘text’ conversation with his club’s owners.

Waterford take on UCD in the promotion/relegation playoff final on Friday evening at Richmond Park, but they will have to do it without the man who got them there.

In a statement this morning, the Blues confirmed that they had ‘terminated’ the former QPR players contract at the club, and that they would be issuing no further statement on the matter.

Marc Bircham departs Waterford.

Since taking over at the RSC, Bircham has presided over a remarkable upturn in fortunes for the Blues.

Under former boss Kevin Sheedy, the Blues were bottom of the Premier Division league table, and had only won once in their opening eight league games.

But he is now gone, despite leading them to an incredible playoff finish after a turbulent start to the season.

“After a brief TEXT conversation with the owner last night, and a difference of opinion on a couple of matters, I have surprisingly been given a 1 week suspension,” Bircham said on Twitter this morning.

“[This] meaning I will no longer be able to manage the team Friday night in the Big play off game!

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m a man of principles and will stick to them.

Just when I thought this season couldn’t get any crazier !! pic.twitter.com/LdNi8QsPE2 — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) November 23, 2021

“That leaves me to say I have the upmost confidence in the Players and Staff to finish off this amazing journey with the win they so richly deserve after the mammoth effort and professionalism they have applied.

“Lastly to the fans for the massive part they have played in the team’s turnaround. Please don’t underestimate the role you have played. Let’s finish off the great escape.”

Marc Bircham.

While Bircham detailed some information into his departure, Waterford confirmed he left the club, but stressed they would make no further comment.

CLUB STATEMENT Waterford FC have terminated the contract of Marc Bircham. The club will be making no further comment at this time. — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) November 23, 2021

Bircham also brought the club to an FAI Cup semi-final, where they lost out to Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

On Friday, they face UCD in a game to try and save their Premier Division lives at Richmond Park. The club have not said who will take charge of the side as of yet.

