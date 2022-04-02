‘Do me a favour’ – Gary Lineker fumes as VAR denies Leicester a win away to Man United

He was not impressed.

Former Leicester City hero Gary Lineker hit out at the decision made by referee Andre Mariner, denying the Foxes what looked like would be a valuable three points at Old Trafford.

VAR, and Mariner combined to deny James Maddison a late winner, after Kelechi Iheanacho was adjudged to have fouled Raphael Varane in the lead up to Maddison’s strike.

And speaking after the game on social media, Lineker did not hold back in his assessment of the decision to deny Leicester a second, and presumably, a winning goal.

“Oh do me a favour..” “Oh do me a favour,” Lineker said after the game on social media. Oh do me a favour. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 2, 2022 While Lineker’s view was not universally shared, the game did once again expose United’s failings in a defensive setting. “It is a foul,” Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said after the game. “But whatever way you look at it, it is a soft one. He drags his leg, and once you go to VAR, not many turn it around. “Brendan will feel as if a lot of things are going against him now, especially with the Scott McTominay tackle.. A lot of things are conspiring against his team right now. Jamie Redknapp felt the referee should’ve been told to look at Scott McTominay’s challenge which could’ve been dangerous pic.twitter.com/bgmE4EFp5s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2022 “But even James Maddison even said it, you have to be honest. It was a foul, but of it was not given, I don’t think there could have been too many complaints.” Manchester United v Leicester City.

Iheanacho gave the Foxes an early second-half lead, before United soon pegged their visitors back moments later.

And while United picked up a point, they may have left Old Trafford with none, if Maddison’s goal stood.

❌ NO GOAL ❌ VAR intervention sees the goal NOT given… https://t.co/BxHym5fagU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 2, 2022

Next up for the Red Devils is an away trip to Everton at Goodison Park. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Read More About: gary lineker, leicester city, Manchester United, Premier League, var