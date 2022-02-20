Close sidebar

Roy Keane hails Man United youngster in dramatic win v Leeds

by Andrew Dempsey
Anthony Elanga

A big win for Manchester United.

Roy Keane heaped praise on Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga, as his goal secured a big win on the road away to Leeds United.

Elanga’s late strike eased fears of one last fightback from the Whites, who battled back from 2-0 down within the first few minutes of the second-half.

And while United coughed up a 2-0 lead, Keane revealed he was impressed with the Red Devils performance against their bitter rivals.

Roy Keane on Anthony Elanga.

Manchester United win away to Leeds United.

The result, however, was a signinficant one for Manchester United, who had to survive a second-half onslaught from their hosts at a raucous Elland Road.

Goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead at the break, before they were pegged back in the second-half.

Rodrigo and Raphinha both netted for Leeds, but Fred and Anthony Elanga found the back of the net later on to secure all three points.

But most importantly, Ralf Rangnick’s side moved four points clear of West Ham United who are fifth in the Premier League table.

