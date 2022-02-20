Roy Keane hails Man United youngster in dramatic win v Leeds

A big win for Manchester United.
Roy Keane heaped praise on Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga, as his goal secured a big win on the road away to Leeds United.
Elanga’s late strike eased fears of one last fightback from the Whites, who battled back from 2-0 down within the first few minutes of the second-half.
And while United coughed up a 2-0 lead, Keane revealed he was impressed with the Red Devils performance against their bitter rivals.
The result, however, was a signinficant one for Manchester United, who had to survive a second-half onslaught from their hosts at a raucous Elland Road.
Goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead at the break, before they were pegged back in the second-half.
Rodrigo and Raphinha both netted for Leeds, but Fred and Anthony Elanga found the back of the net later on to secure all three points.
This game continues to deliver! 😮
Manchester United retake the lead and it’s Fred, just minutes after coming on, who SMASHES the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/VB1I2kV1p7
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022
But most importantly, Ralf Rangnick’s side moved four points clear of West Ham United who are fifth in the Premier League table.
