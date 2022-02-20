Roy Keane hails Man United youngster in dramatic win v Leeds

A big win for Manchester United.

Roy Keane heaped praise on Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga, as his goal secured a big win on the road away to Leeds United.

Elanga’s late strike eased fears of one last fightback from the Whites, who battled back from 2-0 down within the first few minutes of the second-half.

And while United coughed up a 2-0 lead, Keane revealed he was impressed with the Red Devils performance against their bitter rivals.

Roy Keane on Anthony Elanga.

“Leeds were stretched and they were probably tired,” Keane began. ‘They were playing in heavy conditions, and they made one or two mistakes. “[Bruno] Fernandes, once again made the goal. And this young kid, Anthony Elanga… He’s a really good player, and is always positive. “The win was well-deserved in the end. They made hard work of it in the end, but it was well-deserved.” Anthony Elanga facing the Leeds fans at full-time and pointing to our badge ❤️ via @footballdailypic.twitter.com/jHN6gUORiN — utdreport (@utdreport) February 20, 2022 While Elanga is unlikely to be too focused on what pundits like Keane say about him, he is a promising talent at Manchester United nonetheless. And his cameo off the bench will provide him with a major boost heading into the business end of the season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United win away to Leeds United.

The result, however, was a signinficant one for Manchester United, who had to survive a second-half onslaught from their hosts at a raucous Elland Road.

Goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead at the break, before they were pegged back in the second-half.

Rodrigo and Raphinha both netted for Leeds, but Fred and Anthony Elanga found the back of the net later on to secure all three points.

This game continues to deliver! 😮 Manchester United retake the lead and it’s Fred, just minutes after coming on, who SMASHES the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/VB1I2kV1p7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

But most importantly, Ralf Rangnick’s side moved four points clear of West Ham United who are fifth in the Premier League table.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Anthony Elanga, Man United, Manchester United, Premier League, roy keane