Gary Neville brands Man United a ‘joke’ after dismal Everton loss

A disastrous day for Man United.

Manchester United fell to another dismal defeat on the road, losing 1-0 away to Everton at Goodison Park.

The result all but ends their slim hopes of Champions League qualification, although those hopes seemed to vanish a while ago.

But their defeat away to Everton was a new low, with Gary Neville reacting to another limp loss for Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils against a supposedly inferior side.

Gary Neville: “United a joke..”

Writing on social media after the loss, the ex-Man United defender was left unimpressed with United’s latest loss, branding them as a ‘joke’.

“United a joke,” Neville wrote. “Well done to Everton.

“Would have also been hard for Frank Lampard to hear Sean Dyche say what he said so well done to him. Some response.”

United a joke. Well done to Everton. Would have also been hard for Frank Lampard to hear Sean Dyche say what he said so well done to him. Some response. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2022

While Everton will rightly take the credit for a big win, the result poses more questions of United.

The Toffees not only outfought, but also outran their apparently superior opponents, as they fed off the intensity of a fervent home crowd.

Everton v Man United.

Incredibly, United started off the Goodison Park encounter the better of the two sides, with Cristiano Ronaldo going close early on.

But that was that for the Red Devils in all truth, with an utterly insipid and dire showing putting pay to any hope of a point for United.

With a win in Spurs’ next game, Rangnick’s side could fall to as far as six points behind their North London rivals, and there is now a real possibility they could be cut adrift in the Champions League chase.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, gary neville, Man United, Premier League