Man United and Watford display powerful message in support of Ukraine

Prior to the start of their Premier League game at Old Trafford, both Manchester United and Watford players linked arms in solidarity with Ukraine.

In recent days, Ukraine has been the subject of an invasion attempt from Russia, who are attempting to overthrow the current government in Kyiv.

This latest gesture from United comes amid the announcement that the club have ceased their sponsorship deal with Russian airline Aeroflot.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world..”

On Friday, United issued a statement confirming that they withdrew sponsorship rights for the Russian state-owned airline.

“Manchester United has released the following club statement,” it read. In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

Manchester United lead a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before kick-off 👏 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/pa3FADU4Mh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2022

And today, led by manager Ralf Rangnick, United held up a banner condemning the invasion attempt of Ukraine – with Watford joining the act of solidarity shortly after. A message from Ralf and the players ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mu0ul9GDeE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2022 Manchester United react to Ukraine war. United’s high-profile gesture comes amid growing international condemnation towards Russia. Earlier this week, Uefa stripped St. Petersburg of the rights of hosting the Champions League final, due to take place at the end of the calendar season. The Stade de France has since been named as the new hosts of the event, with further sanctions expected to follow. The 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET. Full statement: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 25, 2022 In addition, all Uefa sanctioned games due to take place in Russia or Ukraine will no longer do so, until further. Consequently, that includes Ireland’s planned game against Ukraine, which is now likely to take place at a neutral venue.

