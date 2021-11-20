Bruno Fernandes attempts to take blame away from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after heavy Watford defeat

It was a sobering day for Man United.

Man United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer crashed to one of their most humiliating Premier League defeats on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-1 away to Watford. Despite the heavy defeat, Bruno Fernandes was quick to ensure Solskjaer did not get all the blame from the United support.

After the game, Solskjaer and his players went over to their travelling support after the defeat in apologetic fashion, not that it mattered an awful lot.

But while the away support may have turned on Ole, Fernandes was quick to gesture that the whole team needed to take the blame on another dismal day for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes gestures to the Man United supporters.

United started the game slowly and were duly punished just before the half-time break as they went in two down at the whistle.

And in truth, it should have been more as Ismaila Sarr missed a penalty twice early on, with David De Gea getting down well to save both efforts.

The second-half, while it may have been better at the start, was just as harrowing at the end as United slumped to 7th in the table, and 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis sealed the deal for the Hornets late on, ensuring that Fernandes had to defend his manager at the full-time whistle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær apologies to Man United fans. Bruno Fernandes sends a clear message to the whole team – like ‘don’t blame only the manager’. 🔴 #MUFC ⤵️🎥 @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/3EZc5t2DBp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2021

Man United.

It has been a challenging few weeks for United, with heavy defeats coming against Leicester City, Liverpool, Man City and now, Watford.

All four have surely put an end to any hope they had of winning the league title, and their top-four hopes appear in serious doubt already.

Could a new manager be on the horizon?

