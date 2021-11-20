Man United line up Zinedine Zidane as replacement as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the brink

Not a major surprise.

Man United bosses are said to be seriously considering the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their heavy 4-1 defeat away to Watford.

Solskjaer’s future as United boss is understood to be at the expense of the Man United board at the moment, according to the Times.

As of 7pm this evening, the Red Devils board were believed to be holding a meeting to discuss the future of the Norwegian, with details including the compensation package being one of the items mentioned.

This comes as United are also understood to be getting set to approach Zinedine Zidane who is, despite hesitations, their number one choice for the role.

The former Real Madrid boss is believed to be hesitant in taking over a club mid-season, but the United hierarchy will be hopeful they can change his mind.

The report in the Times read: “The Glazer family has also instructed club officials to further accelerate attempts to persuade Zinedine Zidane to take over the managerial position mid-season, increasing United’s financial offer to the three-times Champions League winning coach.”

News of this follows United’ dreadful 4-1 defeat away to Watford, with Solskjaer explaining that his side need to get in a ‘better frame of mind’.

“There’s no point saying too much about it,” he explained. “We didn’t handle the first half at all. We were outfought and we allowed them to get into our box too easily.

“We never got on the ball either… We gave ourselves a mountain to climb, and you just can’t catch two goals in the Premier League.

🗣 “If the club are thinking about doing something, that’s a conversation between us and not you and me.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to be drawn in to any questions about his future as the Man United manager pic.twitter.com/efxkhXm6QO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

“We need to get the players in a better frame of mind. They (United) played well second half… Sorry for smiling, but that’s human beings.

“I’m surprised, because all these lads are top players and top professionals. When it’s not going for you, it’s hard. We played fantastic in the second half.”

