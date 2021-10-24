Man United fans leave Old Trafford at half-time during horror show against Liverpool

It was a half from hell for Man United.

Hoards of Man United fans were seen walking out of Old Trafford at half-time during their heavy beating at home to Liverpool, as they went in 4-0 down at the break.

Goals from Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota saw Liverpool race into a four-nil lead as United endured a nightmare half in front of their own supporters.

And their supporters saw enough of what they saw when the referee blew his whistle for the half-time break on a remarkable day in Manchester.

Man United fans walk out at half-time against Liverpool.

After the Sky Sports cameras finished their half-time analysis, the camera cut away to see hundreds of United fans leaving the venue as United had no answer for Liverpool’s attack.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Fans are already leaving Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/bSBhbGkRxF — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 24, 2021

While it may be no real surprise to see hundreds of United fans leaving after such a half, they were dramatic pictures nonetheless.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, their day would get even worse as Liverpool racked up the goals – with Paul Pogba also being dismissed for a late lunge.

Souness blasts United as fans stage walk out at half-time.

Throughout the game, United were a rabbling mess, with their first-half display being torn to pieces by Graeme Souness in the Sky studio.

‘If you’re a second out, you’re going to get taken apart, and that’s what has happened [United] with the first goal. Bruno [Fernandes] and [Aaron] Wan Bissaka were slow to the ball. They were all over the place, Man United.

Some Manchester United fans have already seen enough… 📺 The second half is underway now on Sky Sports Premier League as Liverpool now take a 5-0 lead at Old Trafford… — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021

“Liverpool have been sensational with their accuracy of passing and movement. They have been fabulous. 4-0 maybe flattered them slightly but Liverpool were fabulous.”

Naturally enough, even more left Old Trafford during an equally scarring second-half showing as Liverpool ran riot in Manchester.

Gary Neville joked that he wanted to join the United fans, as he watched his former club get destroyed.

🗣 @Carra23: "Can I go in there?!" 🗣 @GNev2: "Can I go…" Jamie Carragher wants to join the Liverpool fans as they lead 5-0 at Old Trafford but Gary Neville is looking for an early exit… 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021

