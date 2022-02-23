Paul Scholes hits out at ‘typical’ Man United performance

A good result for Manchester United, all things considered.

Manchester United hero Paul Scholes hit out at another lacklustre performance from the Red Devils, as they edged out a fortuitous 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Despite falling behind, and turning in a rather dismal display, United brought a draw back to Old Trafford ahead of next month’s second-leg.

But having picked up a draw, Scholes, and his former teammate Rio Ferdinand were left unimpressed with another medicore display from United.

Paul Scholes: “I don’t think it’s a strange performance..”

“When you say it’s a strange performance, I don’t think it’s a strange one,” Scholes explained on BT Sport.

“It’s a typical performance of Man United these days. They’ve been very lucky to get through games. You have to say, their record is very good.

A fast start from Atletico 🔴⚪️ Joao Felix with a brilliant header to give them an early lead ⚽️😍#UCL pic.twitter.com/IIeiVXxO6H — Watch the UCL on LiveScore 🇮🇪 (@LiveScoreIE) February 23, 2022

“I think their substitutes tonight, and on Sunday made a difference. But to me, I don’t think that was a strange performance, it was a typical one for me.”

Ferdinand then added: “I would have took that result before the game, but they were lucky tonight.

“I thought they they were poor in the way they played in the first-half.. In terms of chances against, there wasn’t many. But you’re looking for a better performance. A bit more intense..

What a time to get your 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 UEFA Champions League goal 🤩 Anthony Elanga 🔴👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/mtaJ95FaiL — Watch the UCL on LiveScore 🇮🇪 (@LiveScoreIE) February 23, 2022

“Even the players cohesivenesses, and togetherness wasn’t there today. So, there’s a lot of stuff that you’d moan about, but it’s one one they’ve got a result.”

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid.

While Elanga’s equaliser was a welcome boost, it did come amid a backdrop of a pretty poor performance from the Red Devils in the Spanish capital.

United struggled throughout at the Wanda Metropolitano, and were perhaps fortunate to only find themselves a goal behind before Elanga struck.

What a header Joao Felix 🤩 Starboy 💫🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/gysZxktwh1 — LiveScore (@livescore) February 23, 2022

Joao Felix gave the Spaniards a 1-0 lead with a superb diving header, but the Swedish youngster made a telling impact late on after being coming off the bench.

The draw sets them up nicely for next month’s second-leg due to take place at Old Trafford.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, paul scholes