Close sidebar

Paul Scholes hits out at ‘typical’ Man United performance

by Andrew Dempsey
Paul Scholes

A good result for Manchester United, all things considered.

Manchester United hero Paul Scholes hit out at another lacklustre performance from the Red Devils, as they edged out a fortuitous 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Despite falling behind, and turning in a rather dismal display, United brought a draw back to Old Trafford ahead of next month’s second-leg.

But having picked up a draw, Scholes, and his former teammate Rio Ferdinand were left unimpressed with another medicore display from United.

Paul Scholes: “I don’t think it’s a strange performance..”

“When you say it’s a strange performance, I don’t think it’s a strange one,” Scholes explained on BT Sport.

“It’s a typical performance of Man United these days. They’ve been very lucky to get through games. You have to say, their record is very good.

“I think their substitutes tonight, and on Sunday made a difference. But to me, I don’t think that was a strange performance, it was a typical one for me.”

Ferdinand then added: “I would have took that result before the game, but they were lucky tonight.

“I thought they they were poor in the way they played in the first-half.. In terms of chances against, there wasn’t many. But you’re looking for a better performance. A bit more intense..

“Even the players cohesivenesses, and togetherness wasn’t there today. So, there’s a lot of stuff that you’d moan about, but it’s one one they’ve got a result.”

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid.

While Elanga’s equaliser was a welcome boost, it did come amid a backdrop of a pretty poor performance from the Red Devils in the Spanish capital.

United struggled throughout at the Wanda Metropolitano, and were perhaps fortunate to only find themselves a goal behind before Elanga struck.

Joao Felix gave the Spaniards a 1-0 lead with a superb diving header, but the Swedish youngster made a telling impact late on after being coming off the bench.

The draw sets them up nicely for next month’s second-leg due to take place at Old Trafford.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Aiden McGeady reflects on ‘horrendous’ Everton career claim

Chelsea v Liverpool: All you need to know as Caoimhin Kelleher gets set for his Wembley bow

Ex-Premier League duo back Erik ten Hag to take over Man United