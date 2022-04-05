Ex-Man City star believes it is ‘inevitable’ they will win a Champions League

Does he have a point?

Former Manchester City star Joleon Lescott has claimed that it is inevitable that his former side will claim a Champions League trophy in the near future.

City went mightily close to winning European football’s top honour last year, but were denied by Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Porto decider.

Since then, they have, however, reacted well, and look on course to retaining their Premier League title, and are still going strong in Europe.

And speaking today, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid, Lescott believes his former employer are close to landing European football’s biggest prize.

“It feels like it,” Lescott explained. “But nobody has a divine right to win this competition.

“No-one is able to think that, manager, player or club. But for us to think that does not mean they are going to win it this season.

“Sterling and De Bruyne will be saying ‘I want that trophy in my cabinet’, 100% they will be.” “I ain’t won the FA Cup, it kills me, I lose sleep over it still!”@rioferdy5 and @JoleonLescott on fear of failure vs dreaming of glory as Man City chase that elusive #UCL trophy… pic.twitter.com/6zRBhT5nEI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

“It’s just gaining and building experience from recent years. They went close last year, and lets hope they can do it this year.”

Shortly after, former Manchester United, and Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes City are one of the best placed sides to win the Champions League this year, alongside Liverpool.

“Look at PSG, and all the money that they have invested. It is hard, and only one great team can win it. I think they are right there, and are really close.

“Pep always talks about the margins, and he tries to control them as best as he can. Chelsea weren’t the best team in the Champions League last year, but they still won it.

🔵 Key moment in the final as Mason Mount sets up Kai Havertz ⚽️@masonmount_10 | @ChelseaFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/XukxAW02gS — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 8, 2021

“They were the best in those crucial moments and for me, now, they are in the best place to do that with Liverpool at the moment.”

