Close sidebar

Rio Ferdinand explains why Phil Foden should start v Liverpool after his Champions League cameo

by Andrew Dempsey
Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola has a big decision to make.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Phil Foden‘s impressive cameo off the bench in Man City’s Champions League win at home to Atletico Madrid will force the hand of Pep Guardiola ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown against Liverpool.

Foden was sprung off the bench to help City secure a deserved win against a stubborn Atletico, with his assist for Kevin de Bruyne’s goal proving to be pivotal.

And speaking after the game, both Ferdinand, and Joleon Lescott revealed that Foden’s performance off the bench will force Guardiola to pick him ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that cameo appearance will change his mind…”

“I think that was part of the decision of not starting him tonight, for that reason,” Lescott began. “When he contributes to that magnitude, you would be surprised if he doesn’t start this weekend.

Ferdinand then added: “Pep knows his team already I would say. I wouldn’t be surprised if he knows his team two or three games ahead. But sometimes there comes a moment when someone does something in a game that makes you have to change it.

“If he wasn’t going to pick Phil Foden on Sunday before, I wouldn’t be surprised if that cameo appearance will change his mind.”

Man City v Atletico Madrid.

While they eventually won out by a single goal, City were forced to fight tooth and nail to secure their win at the expense of Atletico Madrid.

But they did, and they head into the second-leg with a huge opportunity to reach another Champions League semi-final.

The second-leg for that game takes place on Wednesday April 13th at 8pm in the Spanish capital.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry combine for MK Dons as the League One promotion race hots up

Ex-Liverpool stars marvel at Trent Alexander-Arnold pass in Champions League win

Ex-Man City star believes it is ‘inevitable’ they will win a Champions League