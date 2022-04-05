Rio Ferdinand explains why Phil Foden should start v Liverpool after his Champions League cameo

Pep Guardiola has a big decision to make.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Phil Foden‘s impressive cameo off the bench in Man City’s Champions League win at home to Atletico Madrid will force the hand of Pep Guardiola ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown against Liverpool.

Foden was sprung off the bench to help City secure a deserved win against a stubborn Atletico, with his assist for Kevin de Bruyne’s goal proving to be pivotal.

All Man City needed was Phil Foden on the pitch 😅 80 seconds after coming on he unlocks the Atletico defence to set up Kevin De Bruyne! Big goal in this tie…#UCL pic.twitter.com/rRIXIah2EI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

And speaking after the game, both Ferdinand, and Joleon Lescott revealed that Foden’s performance off the bench will force Guardiola to pick him ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that cameo appearance will change his mind…”

“I think that was part of the decision of not starting him tonight, for that reason,” Lescott began. “When he contributes to that magnitude, you would be surprised if he doesn’t start this weekend.

“He’s impacted so many games, now he’s impacting the BIG games.” “If he continues to do that, who knows what he could become.”@JoleonLescott and @rioferdy5 would be surprised if Phil Foden doesn’t start against Liverpool at the weekend…#UCL pic.twitter.com/1LkpnDeKVx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

Ferdinand then added: “Pep knows his team already I would say. I wouldn’t be surprised if he knows his team two or three games ahead. But sometimes there comes a moment when someone does something in a game that makes you have to change it.

“If he wasn’t going to pick Phil Foden on Sunday before, I wouldn’t be surprised if that cameo appearance will change his mind.”

Man City v Atletico Madrid.

While they eventually won out by a single goal, City were forced to fight tooth and nail to secure their win at the expense of Atletico Madrid.

But they did, and they head into the second-leg with a huge opportunity to reach another Champions League semi-final.

The second-leg for that game takes place on Wednesday April 13th at 8pm in the Spanish capital.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Man City, phil foden, Premier League, rio ferdinand