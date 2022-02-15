‘Magnificent’ Ireland U21 hailed as Cardiff secure big win

A huge night for Joel Bagan.

Ireland U21 full-back Joel Bagan was hailed for his ‘magnificent’ strike, as Cardiff City picked up a huge win to ease their relegation worries.

Bagan, who scored his first goal for the Bluebirds over the weekend, found the back of the net with a superb strike just inside the penalty area.

His opener proved to be the catalyst for a big win for Cardiff, who ran out 2-0 winners against Championship rivals Cardiff City.

“It was a magnificent strike..”

The win, importantly, moves Cardiff further away from the bottom three, and they are now 15 points clear of Peterborough who are 22nd in the league.

But Bagan’s goal comes at an important time for the Ireland U21 defender, with the 20-year-old beginning to find his feet for Steve Morison’s side.

Bagsman Bagan 🎯 Ireland U21 left-back Joel Bagan scored on Saturday evening and repeated the trick tonight against Coventry 👏#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/fmuyEeqrnI — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 15, 2022

Prior to this season, Bagan’s only experience of senior football was with non-league side Notts County.

But he got his chance earlier this season under Mick McCarthy, and despite a tough start to life in the Cardiff City starting XI, he is beginning to find his form.

“It meant a lot..”

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Bagan revealed how much his first goal for the club at the Cardiff City Stadium meant to him.

“It meant a lot,” he said. “I haven’t scored for a long time before these two and I couldn’t believe when it went in. It was a great feeling when it went in.

☄️ Second First Team goal in two consecutive games! 💙 What a strike, @joelbagan! 🙌#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/e5eQZyNA5m — Cardiff City Academy (@CF11Academy) February 15, 2022

“We definitely think we can push up the table now and finish as high as we can.”

Next up for Cardiff, and Bagan, is a home clash against Blackpool, before further tests against Fulham and Huddersfield Town follow.

