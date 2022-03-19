Luke Ayling revels in Leeds win despite botched Robbie Keane celebration

A huge win for Leeds United.

Leeds United captain Luke Ayling has revealed his delight having helped his side to a dramatic late win away to Wolves on Friday night at Molineux.

Having gone 2-0 down, Leeds battled back from the brink to move seven points clear of the relegation zone, with Ayling smashing home a late winner.

But the win came at a cost, with Patrick Bamford coming off injured after only returning from a long-term injury.

And speaking after the game, Ayling revealed his delight having helped his side to a dramatic win on the road.

“It is some buzz,” he explained. “We came in 2-0 down and conceded a sloppy goal towards the end of the half.

“The boys heads were a bit down but we showed character in the second-half and the sending offs changed the game for us. They were huge!

“We were just told at the break to keep on going. We got into some great positions during the first-half and I think we should’ve scored one before they took their first chance. But that kind of sums up our season. It’s just a massive result and the boys are buzzing.

“I just got over it and smashed it as soon as I could, and then I tried to do the Robbie Keane, but I couldn’t land it! I wasn’t able to do the cartwheel so I was disappointed with that, but I can work on it.

“It’s huge for us to put a bit of daylight between ourselves and the bottom three. But the teams below us have games in hand so we have to sit back and see what happens with those and keep building.”

For Leeds, importantly, the win puts a bit of daylight between them and relegation rivals Watford and Burnley at the foot of the Premier League table.

Next up for the Whites is a home clash against Southampton following the international break, so they may be able to welcome back in the injured Patrick Bamford to the fold by then.

