Peter Crouch and Michael Owen explain why Mo Salah is more of a Liverpool great than Luis Suarez

Peter Crouch and Michael Owen have explained why they think Mo Salah is more of a legend than Luis Suarez at Liverpool.

Suarez and Salah went to battle at Anfield on Wednesday night in the Champions League, leading to a fairly one-sided debate emerging regarding both players’ impacts on Merseyside.

While Crouch and Owen agreed Suarez may have had a better season when he almost fired Liverpool to a Premier League title, they did stress Salah will go down as a legend at Anfield more so than Suarez.

“It’s a really difficult one, and we have had this discussion before,” Crouch said on BT Sport. “Let’s be honest, the two teams do not compare at all.

“Salah’s team is far better than Suarez’s team but for that season he was incredible. But Salah’s longevity now.. He’s doing it season after season, and if you’re talking about a club legend, its obviously Mo Salah for what he has done.

“But for that one season Suarez was unbelievable and almost dragged a not so vintage Liverpool team to the title.”

While Suarez may have been unlucky with the time he was playing for Liverpool at, he did establish himself as a fans favourite before departing for Barcelona.

While his exploits may be matched by Salah from a stats point of view, Owen argues he has never been so excited watching one player as much as he was by Suarez before.

“I couldn’t agree more,” Owen added. “All his [Salah’s] goals and longevity will see him go down as a Liverpool legend because of all he has won.

“But, there’s always a but, I was never so excited watching a game of football and marveling at someone like Luis Suarez [that season]. As a one-off season, you can not beat what he did. It was staggering.”

