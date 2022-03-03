Ex-Man United star believes they can win the Champions League

Louis Saha has raised a few eyebrows with his Man United prediction.

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has claimed that he can see his former employer land an unlikely Champions League title at the end of the season.

United have desperately struggled for form throughout the 2021/22 season, with former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paying with his job.

But Saha has been able to provide an optimistic hope to long-suffering United fans, who have seen their side’s fortunes improve in recent weeks under Ralf Rangnick.

Louis Saha believes Man United can win the Champions League.

“It’s not definitely the case that Rangnick won’t be there in charge of United in the summer,” Saha told William Hill. “If Ralf wins the Champions League he will remain there as manager.

“There is concern around him yes, as he started really well and people thought about him staying, and now United are not playing so well… But this is all talk from the press and the fans. It’s all about results for Rangnick.

“Rangnick and United can win the Champions League this season. Chelsea won it, they weren’t brilliant in the first half of last year and they won it.

“I don’t think their squad was so strong and they won it. They finally found a foundation that was difficult to beat. They weren’t brilliant going forward but they still managed to win the Champions League.”

Manchester United.

And while Saha may display an air of confidence about United’s hopes for the season, it is unlikely that the most optimistic of United supporters will get too carried away.

A recent draw at home to Watford stifled their run of forward momentum, whereas the form of star players such as Harry Maguire has also come in for increased scrutiny.

But they do have an opportunity to make amends for their recent troubles this weekend, as they get set to take on Manchester rivals, Man City on Sunday. Kick-off is at 4.30 pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: louis saha, Manchester United