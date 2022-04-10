LOI takeaways: Ireland U21 Colm Whelan stuns Sligo as Derry win again

A superb strike.

Ireland U21 international Colm Whelan scored a stunning strike in UCD’s surprising 2-2 draw away to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Friday night.

Whelan glided through a number of Sligo defenders, before unleashing a wonderstrike past ex-Ireland U21 Ed McGinty.

GOAL 57’ | Colm Whelan gets off the mark with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box to equalise! 🔵⚽️ #COYBIB Sligo Rovers 1 – 1 UCD AFC pic.twitter.com/Sje6YPrnp2 — UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) April 9, 2022

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Derry City went further clear at the top of the table, winning 2-1 away to local rivals Finn Harps.

In the First Division, Longford Town extended their dominance against neighbours Athlone Town, winning 2-0. Meanwhile, Galway United rescued a late point at home to Wexford.

Full Time Town 2-0 Athlone#Town2022 | 🔴⚫ Unbeaten in 18 El Clasicos. pic.twitter.com/FcOrCrsdH3 — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 9, 2022

Here are your *rare* Saturday night LOI takeaways.

LOI takeaways: Colm Whelan proves his class as he stuns Sligo Rovers with a wondergoal.

It has been a while coming, but Ireland U21 striker Colm Whelan has finally opened his League of Ireland Premier Division account, and he could not have done it any better.

🎥 | GOAL! What a goal by @FAIreland under-21 Colm Whelan to equalise for UCD AFC

😃 And what a pass by Liam Kerrigan! “𝑹𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒙… 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒙… 𝒏𝒐𝒘!” Sligo Rovers F.C. 1-1 UCD Watch live | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA 📺 pic.twitter.com/2dQDyCogZK — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 9, 2022

Away to Sligo Rovers, Whelan fired home a stunning long-range strike, to help UCD secure a pivotal point on the road.

Fed in by his club, and international teammate Liam Kerrigan, the Co. Kilkenny native unleashed his effort with fire and fury, helping the Students to a point.

That was, however, after Max Mata gave the Bit O’Red a first-half lead, before then levelling late on to rescue a point for Rovers.

The point sets UCD up nicely ahead of a big couple of weeks, as they host Drogheda United next at the Bowl, with Whelan no doubt looking to shine again.

Their first win of the season is not far away.

LOI takeaways: Derry City go further clear.

Early pacesetters Derry City also picked up another valuable three points, as they ran out 2-1 winners away to Finn Harps.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side came into the 2022 season with many viewing them as potential title hopefuls, and they have not let those people down, not yet at least.

Will Patching scored another typically good strike, after Cameron McJannett gave the Candystripes a 23rd minute lead.

🎥 | Another sensational free kick from the Brandywell Beckham! The Will Patching goal that all but sealed three points for @derrycityfc this evening 👇 Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/C75HLTZC5o — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 9, 2022

Filip Mihaljevic scored a late consolation for Harps, but it wasn’t enough as Derry picked up another win.

While it is still early on in the season, Derry have impressed throughout, and are deservedly clear after the first series of games. They will take a serious amount of stopping this year.

LOI takeaways: Longford reign supreme in the Midlands.

In the First Division, Longford Town extended their unbeaten run over Athlone Town to 18 games, thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win.

Goals from Darren Craven and Michael Barker sealed the deal for Town, who secured their 16th win in 18 against their Co. Westmeath rivals.

Longford, who have played several games fewer than many of their promotion rivals this season, are now ticking along quite nicely in the promotion picture, having gone under the radar in the off-season.

Another great night at Bishopsgate. 🔴⚫ Facts of the El Clasico. Town haven’t lost to Athlone in 9 years. Wins: 16

Draws: 2

Goals scored: 53

Goals conceded: 13#MidlandsOnly1 pic.twitter.com/SIM8IV3t52 — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Galway United were forced to battle back and secure a late point against struggling Wexford, with defender-turned-striker Stephen Walsh bailing them out.

Aaron Dobbs gave the Slaneysiders a shock 1-0 lead, but they were unable to hold on against John Caulfield’s side, who are just about grinding out results this season.

How long they can continue that for remains to be seen.

