LOI takeaways: Greene rescues Rovers as Bohs cough up another late goal

A fascinating night.

Reigning league champions Shamrock Rovers gave their title hopes for 2022 a jolt in the arm, as they struck late to defeat Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday night.

Having lost games late on earlier this season, the Hoops battled through a stiff test against the Reds, with Aaron Greene curling home a sumptuous effort at the death.

𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙀 👏 Aaron Greene smashes the ball into the roof of the net from outside the box to give his side the lead, that could be the winner with just minutes left.. 😳@shelsfc 1-2 @ShamrockRovers Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/7rzXOfm8p9#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/iWDx27mqHM — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Bohemians once again were undone late on away to Drogheda, whereas St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk played out a rather dour 0-0 draw at Richmond Park.

In the First Division, Waterford blew away Munster rivals Cobh Ramblers, while Bray Wanderers’ wait for a home win continued after their scoreless draw with Treaty United.

Full Time at the Carlisle Bray Wanderers 0 Treaty United 0 The deadlock failed to be broken. It’s now five games unbeaten for the Seagulls, and three clean sheets in the last four matches. pic.twitter.com/K6NHQGyp4B — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) April 8, 2022

Here are your Friday night LOI takeaways.

Shamrock Rovers do what they do best.

Rovers made a habit of late goals last year, although they have been eclipsed somewhat by Derry City this season.

They did, however, show signs of their flickering into life last night, as they denied Dublin rivals Shelbourne a point at the very least.

Andy Lyons opened the scoring with a now seemingly instinctive finish, before Shane Farrell equalised just before the hour mark.

It was Greene who then saved the day for Rovers, who are unlikely to be able to afford any more major slip-ups in the title race, even at this early stage of the season.

📽️ l 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬 👇 Never give up – thank you for backing us from start to finish 💚 See you back at Tallaght next weekend 👋 pic.twitter.com/ufIXlhWyT0 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) April 8, 2022

For Shels, it is a real kick in the teeth, but they too can take solace from their showing, even if there is no room for moral victories at Tolka Park under Damien Duff.

Bohs undone late on, as Dundalk emerge from Dublin with a point.

Keith Long’s Bohemians dropped another late two points on the road, as they were held by Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park.

Ireland U21 Dawson Devoy struck from the spot, but substitute Dean Williams equalised late on with an instinctive finish for the Boynesiders.

The result saw Bohs drop 11 points from winning positions this year, as the mood begins to shift at Dalymount Park. A win next week at home to Finn Harps would go a long way to lifting this supposed air of doom and gloom around Dublin 7.

In the night’s other Premier Division game, Nathan Shepherd earned Dundalk a point at Richmond Park against St Patrick’s Athletic.

In front of the RTE cameras, the Saints shaded proceedings, although were unable to pack a punch against the Lilywhites, with the pre-game billing proving to be more exciting than the game itself.

Shepherd, however, was forced into two big saves from Eoin Doyle, although one of those were straight at him. The other, however, was a world-class save in truth.

First Division: Bray’s home wait continues as Waterford bounce back.

Meanwhile, in the First Division, Bray Wanderers’ wait for a home win continued, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Treaty United.

In a game of scarce chances, the Seagulls did at least continue their run of clean sheets, but goals have not been as easy to come by.

For context, they have scored just five goals in their opening eight league games, but are, incredibly, still in the First Division play-off places.

We spoke with Assistant Manager within the Management Team Eddie Gormley after Friday’s draw with @TreatyUnitedFC extended our unbeaten run to five games. pic.twitter.com/JkwIkW9FPT — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) April 9, 2022

Elsewhere, Waterford shook off their recent malaise with a dominant 4-0 win away to Cobh Ramblers at St. Colman’s Park.

After a tricky few weeks, Ian Morris’ side blew away the Rams, and catapulted themselves back into the promotion mix in the process. There is a long way to go in the First Division, yet.

Premier Division results in full:

Drogheda United 1 – 1 Bohemians

Shelbourne 1 – 1 Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 – 0 Dundalk

💬 // “Defensively we were quite solid. Boys were blocking shots and putting their bodies on the line and that’s what you need.” Nathan Shepperd’s reaction to the 0-0 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic. pic.twitter.com/Lc6fzoaT0J — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) April 8, 2022

First Division results in full:

Bray Wanderers 0 – 0 Treaty United

Cobh Ramblers 0 – 4 Waterford

