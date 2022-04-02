Five LOI takeaways as Derry City strike late to break Bohs hearts

A dramatic night.

League leaders Derry City maintained their strong start to the League of Ireland Premier Division season, seeing off Bohemians with the latest of late goals.

Bohs, in fact, took a first-half lead through Liam Burt, before James Akintunde completed a fightback win for the Candystripes at Dalymount Park.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers saw off Finn Harps, Shelbourne won 1-0 away to Sligo Rovers, and Dundalk ran out easy 2-0 winners against UCD.

In the First Division, Cork City continued their good start with an unconvincing 1-0 win away to Wexford, Waterford struck late to grab a point against Longford, and Galway defeated Cobh Ramblers by a single goal.

Meanwhile, Bray Wanderers’ hot and cold start continued, as they drew away to Athlone Town. And here’s what we learned from a pulsating night of action.

Full Time at Athlone Town Stadium Athlone Town 1 Bray Wanderers 1 We extend our unbeaten run to four games. pic.twitter.com/OLQplcJ3a6 — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) April 1, 2022

Derry City strike late, again.

Derry City are making a habit of this, as their title charge gathers momentum at a pace of knots.

Heading into the final moments of the game in their clash away to Bohemians, Ruaidhri Higgins’ side found a late winner through Akintunde, breaking Bohs hearts.

From a league point of view, the win puts them in a strong position at the top of the table, as they maintained their three-point lead at the top.

Not sure our hearts can keep up with these late late goals 😍pic.twitter.com/gU4XjKKZ6e — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) April 1, 2022

They do, however, have a game in hand on the closest challengers Shamrock Rovers.

But Derry have struck late before, with that being the third time they have won a game in stoppage time so far this year. Rovers made a habit of that last year when they romped home to the league title, but could Derry do similar?

Andy Lyons is becoming a key man for Shamrock Rovers.

While his move to the Hoops was controversial at the time, Andy Lyons is quietly establishing himself as a bit of a cult hero at Tallaght Stadium.

Utilised as a wing-back on either side thus far, Lyons is proving himself to be a key attacking outlet for Stephen Bradley’s side, and on Friday night, he got the goals he deserved.

Rovers have stumbled out the blocks somewhat this year, but Lyons, who was on international duty earlier this week has been one of their regular bright sparks.

3 goals ✅

3 points ✅

Job done ✅ Moving on 🆙 pic.twitter.com/FR5IMvc3hn — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) April 1, 2022

His attacking thrust and defensive capabilities have shone through in his first year of full-time football, and if he continues on his current trajectory, he may not be on these shores for much longer. Just look at Liam Scales.

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne bite back.

In his last outing before the international break, Damien Duff suffered one of the toughest days his early reign as Shels boss was likely to see, but he, and his side bounced back with flying colours.

Dismantled 3-0 at home to Finn Harps, the Reds stunned previously unbeaten Sligo Rovers with a deserved 1-0 win on the road.

Dan Carr’s penalty proved to be the difference between the teams at the Showgrounds, but it was Duff’s post-match comments that grabbed most of the attention.

After their defeat at home to Harps, full-back Kameron Ledwidge came in for heavy criticism from ex-Shels player Karl Sheppard, something that Duff was having little of.

Watch reaction from Shels boss Damien Duff and Brendan Clarke after last night’s brilliant win in Sligo now! Available on our Patreon and for Season Ticket Plus. 📲 https://t.co/qoRoC1ExY4#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/XI3yYRaAbM — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) April 2, 2022

The ex-Ireland international is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve on the touchline, so perhaps this latest comment comes as no surprise. But what it does do is provide another insight into the type of siege mentality being created in Drumcondra. And it is likely to work.

Cork City are looking in ominous form.

Meanwhile, in the First Division, Cork City’s strong start to the season continued as they edged out Wexford by a single goal.

While far from convincing, or being at their usual best, the Leesiders still won, picking up a valuable three points in the process.

In 2021, City were often found guilty of playing well, but taking their chances, and being unable to grind out results when needed. They missed out on the playoffs in doing so, but they seem to have learned from that.

So far, big wins on the road have come against Bray Wanderers and Treaty United, but this latest win has shown a development of sorts in this side.

It will take a very good, and powerful side to stop this forward momentum on the banks of the Lee.

First Division strugglers.

While Cork City may be flying at the top end of the table, there is already a growing sense that the bottom few sides are starting to be cut adrift.

Despite turning in a much-improved display, Athlone Town could only pick up a point at home to Bray Wanderers, whereas Cobh Ramblers lost out away to Galway United.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

We earn our first point of the 2022 season. 📷 Gerry Shanahan #ATAFC pic.twitter.com/nxs2XX6r4w — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) April 1, 2022

And yes, there have only been a small proportion of games played so far this year, but the signs are looking rather ominous for Athlone and Cobh, who went into the season quite unfancied.

They may, however, claim a scalp or two, but as far as the promotion play-off picture goes, the tone may already be set, with the chasing pack already chasing from a long way back.

Premier Division results in full:

Bohemians 1 – 2 Derry City

Dundalk 2 – 0 UCD

Sligo Rovers 0 – 1 Shelbourne

St Pat’s 1 – 1 Drogheda United

Finn Harps 0 – 3 Shamrock Rovers

First Division results in full:

Athlone Town 1 – 1 Bray Wanderers

Galway United 1 – 0 Cobh Ramblers

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 United emerge victorious after a tight encounter at Eamonn Deacy Park 😅🇱🇻 GAL 1-0 COB#GALCOL | #ItsATribalThing pic.twitter.com/r8T6hcis0L — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) April 1, 2022

Waterford 1 – 1 Longford Town

Wexford 0 – 1 Cork City

Be sure to check back in on our LOI takeaways after next week’s action.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: LOI Premier Division