LOI Preview: St Pat’s set for grudge match v Dundalk as Shels await Rovers showdown

A big weekend of LOI action awaits.

St Patrick’s Athletic welcome former manager Stephen O’Donnell back to Richmond Park on Friday evening, as they host Dundalk in Inchicore.

The game takes on a lot of spice after O’Donnell’s rather controversial exit from the Saints last year, to take over Dundalk, just weeks after winning the FAI Cup.

And after a stuttering start from both teams, they are both on course to challenge at the top end of the table, with Friday’s encounter likely to set the tone ahead of their future European battles.

Friday & Saturday looking 😍 We’ve got you covered this weekend in the Premier Division 🤌#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/1ww1UQFRpM — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 7, 2022

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, there are several other big games to keep an eye on, with Damien Duff’s Shelbourne taking on Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park.

As a result of the upcoming action, here is all you need to know ahead of all the games this weekend, with LOI TV streaming details confirmed.

LOI Preview: St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk.

In the high-profile top-flight game, St Patrick’s Athletic welcome the RTE 2 TV cameras to Richmond Park, for their grudge game against Dundalk.

The Saints lost a number of their players, and coaching ticket to the Lilywhites at the end of last season, but they have rebuilt in the off-season, with Tim Clancy taking over.

Of those new recruits, Tom Grivosti has impressed, and is expecting a stiff test from Dundalk in front of a raucous home crowd.

“Dundalk are a good team,” he told the Saints’ media team. “I know a few of their lads who have played in Scotland, I played with Andy Boyle too.

“They are a good outfit; they’ve got decent players, so I expect a tough game.

“𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙤𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙛𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩 𝙄 𝙠𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙣!”@JamieMooreSport caught up with @TomGrivo about his March Goal of the Month & if he really meant it? He also looked ahead to Friday’s game v Dundalk 👉 https://t.co/QFZVo3Jv4e#StPatsFC #Saints2022 pic.twitter.com/VFFqRRCpHs — St Patrick’s Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 6, 2022

“The fans gave been brilliant, the atmospheres for all of the games have been really good. I didn’t really know too much about the league before I came over but it’s a very competitive league, the St Pat’s supporters have been really good since I’ve been here.”

For Dundalk, they are expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from for the game, while Pat’s will be without the injured duo of Jamie Lennon and Paddy Barrett.

LOI Preview: Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Shelbourne take on Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park, looking to build on their big away win in Sligo next week.

Despite that, Duff is anticipating a tough challenge from the Hoops who are chasing top honours this year.

“It’s important not to get too high or too low after wins and even after a disappointment like we had at home to Finn Harps,” Duff told shelbournefc.ie.

“The belief here is that we can beat anyone and whether we do or don’t is another thing, but we go into each game believing we can win it.

“There’s been great energy around the camp, and we’ll be up for the occasion and getting our first home league win on the board,” Duff said.

As far as team news goes for Shels, Shane Griffin returns from injury, while Jack Moylan is closing in on a return as well. JJ Lunney, however, misses out.

For Rovers, they are expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

In the North-West Derby between Derry City and Finn Harps, Mark McGinley is set to return from suspension, while Derry are going to be without long-term absentee Michael Duffy.

Ahead of Sligo’s game at home to UCD, they may be left sweating on the fitness of in-form striker Aidan Keena, who missed out on Tuesday’s defeat at home to Bohemians.

We move on to Saturday 👊 🆚 UCD Come on Rovers 🔴⚪️ 🎫 https://t.co/NYqNnIO6Cw pic.twitter.com/miARROocb8 — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) April 7, 2022

LOI Preview: First Division set to excite.

In the First Division, local rivals Longford Town and Athlone Town go head-to-head at Bishopsgate in the Midlands ‘El Clasico’.

Longford have enjoyed, most, if not all of the recent success in recent times, going unbeaten in their last 18 games against their Co. Westmeath opposition.

And should they extend that recent run of success, they will catapult themselves into the promotion picture, as they eye a return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

𝗘𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗼…🔴⚫️ It’s back! The Midlands derby returns. 🗓 | Saturday 9th April 2022

⚽️ | Longford Town FC v Athlone Town AFC

⌚️ | 7.30PM

📍 | Bishopsgate. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/7jTEer8nyg#Town2022 | #LTFC pic.twitter.com/cN2vLYMPCS — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 4, 2022

Elsewhere, Bray Wanderers will be hoping to get their fledgling season up and running with a win at home to Treaty United.

The Seagulls have yet to pick up a home win this season, while Treaty United have impressed at times on the road.

Galway United also host Wexford at Eamonn Deacy Park, whereas Cobh Ramblers take on Munster rivals Waterford at St Colman’s Park.

LOI Preview: Streaming & TV details.

Most games in the League of Ireland will be streamed on the LOI TV platform, beginning on Friday night.

RTE 2 will show St Patrick’s Athletic home clash against Dundalk, with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm, in time for a 7.45pm kick-off.

You can’t take anyone for granted. Dundalk FC 2-0 UCD pic.twitter.com/nnKLMoCAo3 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) April 2, 2022

Games in the Premier Division can be viewed at a cost of €7, and all games in the First Division can be viewed at €5.

LOI Preview: Fixtures.

(All KO’s 7.45pm unless stated).

Premier Division.

Friday, 4th March: Drogheda United v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk.

⚽️ Here’s the full build-up to the goal last night, unbelievable play from Promise before Liam’s lovely finish. 🔴⚫️👏 pic.twitter.com/cjqzluKMGO — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) April 6, 2022

Saturday, 9th April: Finn Harps v Derry City (5.30pm); Sligo Rovers v UCD.

First Division.

Friday 8th April.

Cobh Ramblers v Waterford; Bray Wanderers v Treaty United.

Saturday, 9th April: Galway United v Wexford (5pm); Longford Town v Athlone Town (7.30pm).

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dundalk, loi first division, LOI Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers, shelbourne, st patricks athletic