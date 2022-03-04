LOI Preview: St Pat’s set for crunch Shamrock Rovers showdown as streaming details confirmed

A huge weekend of League of Ireland action awaits.

FAI Cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic will be looking to shake off their early season woes, as they host bitter Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers at Richmond Park.

The Saints have endured a poor start to the season, losing two of their opening three league games thus far.

But they will be hoping to make amends for their slow start on Friday night, as they look to condemn Rovers to a second defeat of the season.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the League of Ireland games this weekend, with LOI TV streaming details confirmed.

LOI Preview: St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Saints boss Tim Clancy told his club’s media team. “Our results last weekend against Sligo and Bohs were not great, we’re looking for a better performance on Friday against Shamrock Rovers.

“It looks like it will be a sell out again so we are looking forward to it. Our fans have been brilliant so far and we’ll be looking to give them something to cheer about this week.”

As for the Hoops, they head into the Inchicore showdown having struggled against the Saints in the President’s Cup final. But Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is confident that his side have improved substantially since then.

“I think we’re in a different position to where we were in that game in the President’s Cup,” Bradley told Rovers’ media team.

“We’ve played another three games and we’re starting to get into our stride. Still not there but starting to get there. We’re a different team and we’re ready for a good game, a difficult game but we’re looking forward to it.

“We know it’s a tough place to go, it’ll be a full house I’m sure. But we’ve been good there the last few years and I expect tomorrow to be no different. It’ll be difficult but we’re in a good place and we’re going there ready to win the game.”

In terms of team news, Paddy Barrett misses out through injury for the hosts, while Neil Farrugia and Sean Kavanagh both missing for the champions. Chris McCann is a doubt.

LOI Preview: League of Ireland team news.

Premier Division.

In the other games of the round, Drogheda United take on UCD, Shels host Derry City and Finn Harps host Bohemians.

For Drogheda, Sam Long, Ryan Brennan, Luke Heeney and Keith Cowan are recovering from injuries, with Darragh Nugent expected to return.

Shelbourne have also been handed a boost, with Jordan McEneff expected to shake off an injury worry earlier this week, but Shane Griffin and JJ Lunney may miss out. For Derry, Michael Duffy may miss out again, but Ciaron Harkin is expected to be a long-term absentee.

Harps, however, have a number of injury doubts for their home clash against Bohemians, with Erol Erdal Alkan, Barry McNamee, Regan Donelon and David Webster all doubts. Bohs will be without Liam Burt (groin) and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (ankle).

First Division.

In the First Division, the pick of the games sees Longford Town host Cork City, while title rivals Galway United and Waterford go head to head at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Longford are expected to be without Aaron McCabe and Cristian Magerusan, while talented defender Ben Lynch is a doubt. James Doona and Dylan McGlade miss out for City.

For Waterford, they are going to be without defender Kilian Cantwell, while Galway are without the suspended Wilson Waweru.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Cobh Ramblers host Treaty United, and Wexford host Athlone Town.

LOI Preview: Streaming details.

All games in the League of Ireland will be streamed on the LOI TV platform, beginning on Friday night.

Games in the Premier Division can be viewed at a cost of €7, and all games in the First Division can be viewed at €5.

LOI Preview: Fixtures.

(All KO’s 7.45pm unless stated).

Premier Division.

Friday, 4th March.

Drogheda United v UCD.

Shelbourne v Derry City.

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers.

Finn Harps v Bohemians (8pm).

Saturday, 5th March.

Sligo Rovers v Dundalk.

First Division.

Friday 4th March.

Cobh Ramblers v Treaty United.

Galway United v Waterford.

Wexford v Athlone Town.

Saturday, 5th March.

Longford Town v Cork City (7.30pm).

