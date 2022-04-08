Liverpool boss hails ‘unbelievable leader’ Niamh Fahey after title win

Of those three, Fahey, Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell, it was the Galwegian who starred for the club she grew up supporting as a child.

The Reds claimed the WSL Championship last weekend, with several of their Irish stars impressing throughout the season.

Liverpool boss Matt Beard has hailed his club captain, and Irish international Niamh Fahey after their title-winning success this season on Merseyside.

In a recent interview with Liverpool’s website, Fahey’s contributions were hailed by the Reds’ boss.

“She is unbelievable. I am so, so proud of her. She also had a great achievement with the national team as well. What a year it has been for Niamh.”

“Niamh has led the team unbelievably well and I’ve got nothing but good things to say about her. She has popped up with some important goals, important blocks.

“Our captain,” he began . “I’ve loved working with Niamh. What a player, what a person. She is an unbelievable leader and has a great personality.

While Fahey did impress, Kiernan also was the club’s top scorer, with the Cavan native catapulting her side to the top-flight once more.

“She would run through a brick wall and do anything for the team,” Beard added. “I think her game has gone to a new level this season. She has played a lot of games, she has got back into the national team, she has scored goals – which I knew she could do anyway.

“They are all good people, these players, but Leanne has added a different dimension to the team with her pace, her directness and as a great finisher. She has had a really good season.”

But for now at least, Fahey and Kiernan are on international duty with the Girls in Green this week, while Campbell misses out through injury.

They do, however, face one of their toughest possible tests, as they take on Sweden in Gothenburg, a side who are closing in on automatic World Cup qualification. You can read all about that game here.