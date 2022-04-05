Close sidebar

Ex-Liverpool stars marvel at Trent Alexander-Arnold pass in Champions League win

by Andrew Dempsey
Trent Alexander-Arnold

A glorious pass.

Former Liverpool stars Steve McManaman and Jamie Carragher hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold for his sumptuous assist in the Reds’ 3-1 Champions League first-leg win away to Benfica on Tuesday night.

The England international found the head of Luis Diaz with a terrific ball into the box, with Sadio Mane on hand to tap home Liverpool’s second of the night.

And the goal itself proved to be an important one, with the Premier League title contenders edging out their Portuguese opponents by a single goal on the road.

” It was a beautiful goal from Liverpool, counter-attacking at its best..”

Speaking on co-commentary duty for BT Sport, McManaman hailed the pass that led to Liverpool’s winner on the night.

“That was brilliant,” he explained.

“Very sloppy from Benfica, but what a ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was right on the money.

“The header across the box from [Luis] Diaz was brilliant and [Sadio] Mane was onside to tap in. It was a beautiful goal from Liverpool, counter-attacking at its best.”

Liverpool v Benfica.

On CBS Sports, however, Carragher was in a far more jovial mood as his former side took charge of the tie on the road.

While they did pick up a win on the road, Liverpool still have to finish the tie at Anfield next week when they welcome Benfica to Merseyside.

That was after they were forced to contend with a barrage of Benfica pressure in Lisbon, with exciting Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez impressing at the Estadio da Luz.

Although, their task has become significantly easier thanks to Diaz’s late goal on the road, with the Reds taking a 3-1 lead back to their home ground.

Kick-off for the second-leg is at 8pm on Wednesday, April 13th.

