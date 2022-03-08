Ray Houghton unimpressed with ‘indifferent’ Liverpool v Inter Milan

Ray Houghton was unimpressed.

Former Liverpool hero Ray Houghton bemoaned an indifferent display from the Reds, as they edged past Inter Milan in their Champions League last-16 tie at Anfield.

Bringing a commanding 2-0 lead to Merseyside from the first-leg, Liverpool were defeated by a 1-0 scoreline on the night, with Lautaro Martinez’s stunning strike the difference.

But luckily for the Reds, they held out against Inter to safely secure their passage into the next round of the competition.

“They’re through to the quarter-finals and have a really strong finish to the season to look forward to.”

Speaking after the game, however, Houghton admitted that Liverpool were not at their best against the Italian giants.

“Indifferent I would say,” Houghton said. “I thought they started the first-half protecting the two-goal advantage rather than do what they normally do.

“We’ve seen it time and time again at Anfield, they like to dominate the opposition. We spoke about the last defeat they had against Fulham, and since then, their form has been terrific.

“But we didn’t see that in the first-half.. The full-backs didn’t get involved to good effect, and we didn’t really see Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah too involved. Jota came with a positive attitude.

“It was just in the final-third.. They didn’t create enough and didn’t look threatening. But for Liverpool, it is a game out of the way, and they’ve done what they had to do over the two legs.

Liverpool v Inter Milan.

And while Liverpool eventually ran out winners against Inter Milan on aggregate, they did have to contend with a major fright from their Serie A opponents.

Similarly to the first-leg, the Reds were troubled by Inter, and were defeated 1-0 on the night.

In a dramatic couple of minutes at Anfield, Inter hit the lead through Lautaro Martinez’s screamer, before Alexis Sanchez is dismissed. #LIVINT #UCL

📺 Watch live – https://t.co/JYf06csaIG……

📱 Live updates – https://t.co/23VR1flvEn pic.twitter.com/MnISluMr5f — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 8, 2022

But on another night, they may have won by a few, having hit the woodwork on a number of occasions in front of a raucous Anfield crowd.

Despite that, the hard work was put in after their 2-0 first-leg win in the San Siro, sealing their place in the last-eight of the Champions League.

The draw for the next round will be made next week.

