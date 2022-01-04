Arsenal v Liverpool in doubt with more Covid-19 cases ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final

Liverpool’s game is in major doubt.

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Arsenal is in major doubt, according to a report in the Daily Mail today.

The Daily Mail have reported that Liverpool’s Covid-19 situation has worsened significantly over the last few days, following their thrilling 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

While Caoimhin Kelleher impressed, the Reds are reported to be in a position in which they may not be able to fulfil Thursday’s fixture.

Liverpool v Arsenal in doubt.

In a report from the Daily Mail, it has been claimed that Liverpool were forced to cancel their final training session before their trip to London.

“It’s believed that Liverpool’s training session on Tuesday, scheduled for 4pm, has been cancelled due to more positive Covid cases in the camp,” the report read.

“Liverpool officials and the EFL have been in contact; but there has not been a request from the Merseyside club to cancel the game; meaning it is still going ahead as things stand.

“There will be further talks in the coming hours as the size and scope of the outbreak becomes clear. Any postponement will mean Liverpool’s FA Cup clash at home to Shrewsbury on Sunday is at risk too.”

Liverpool’s Covid-19 issues.

While it would be a blow if they were have further Covid-19 issues, Jurgen Klopp’s side have shown a steely resilience when their backs have been put against the wall.

A case in point was Kelleher on Sunday, as he turned in an impressive display to help a Covid hit Liverpool to a point on the road.

“I’m quite a big fan of him,” Virgil Van Dijk said of the Corkman. “He’s a fantastic goalkeeper, he’s learning from the best, in my opinion; with Alisson.

“His presence is good, he’s confident on the ball and he’s making good saves as well so that’s good.

“We need him right now because of the Covid cases. Unfortunately, we conceded two but the first one, he couldn’t really do anything about it. We’ll need him for the next games as well.”

Two cup contests this week! First up, a trip to @Arsenal in the @Carabao_Cup semi-finals 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZGLpF3799h — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2022

While still only Tuesday, it remains to be seen as to the extent of Liverpool’s latest Covid-19 issues.

But, as it stands, their game against Arsenal is going ahead on Thursday evening at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

