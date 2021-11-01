Lionel Messi shows desire to make Barcelona return

Lionel Messi is already eyeing a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has admitted that he is already eyeing an emotional return to Barcelona after leaving the Catalan giants during the summer to join PSG.

The Argentinian great has struggled since making his move to Paris in August, turning in a couple of poor showings so far under Mauricio Pochettino.

While struggling at home, Messi has continued from where he left off in the Champions League – scoring in each of PSG’s two wins so far.

Lionel Messi on a return to Barcelona.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Sport, Messi revealed that he would be tempted to ‘return’ to Barcelona again with his family.

“What is almost confirmed… is that we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there,” the 34-year-old Argentine said.

“It’s what my wife wants and what I want. I don’t know when my contract with PSG ends but we’ll go back to Barcelona to live.

“I always said that I would love to be able to help the club… I would love to be a technical director at some point. I don’t know if it will be at Barcelona or not.

“If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again because it’s the club that I love and I would love for it to continue doing well, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world.”

Messi.

He did, however, admit that he was left upset by Joan Laporta’s comments suggesting that he could have stayed at the club and played for free.

“Never at any moment did they ask me to play for free,” he added. “They asked me to reduce my salary by 50% and I did it without any problem. We were willing to help the club more. My desire and that of my family was to stay in Barcelona.

“No one asked me to play for free, but at the same time the president’s words were inappropriate. It hurt because I don’t think there was any need to say that.

“It’s like taking the ball from you and not accepting the responsibility or taking charge of things. That makes people think and generates doubts that I don’t think I deserve.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barcelona, Lionel Messi