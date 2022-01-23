Celtic legend gushes over brilliant Liam Scales assist in Scottish Cup win

Liam Scales starred again for Celtic, with Jackie McNamara left impressed.

Liam Scales continued his fine start to his Celtic career on Saturday evening, helping the Bhoys avoid a major cup upset at the expense of Alloa in the Scottish Cup.

Scales grabbed an assist in Celtic’s routine win, and in the process, gained plenty of praise from Celtic legend Jackie McNamara in doing so.

The former Shamrock Rovers and UCD starlet whipped in a teasing ball into the box that was met by Giorgos Giakoumakis – who made no mistake in putting Celtic in front.

And while the win was not as comfortable as some may have expected before kick-off, it was a game in which Scales showcased his clear ability once more.

Jackie McNamara gushes over a brilliant cross from Liam Scales.

“It was a great finish, but it was a wonderful ball in from Liam Scales,” McNamara said on Premier Sports. “[There was] good movement from Giakoumakis just drifting in from the near-post to make the finish. It’s not an easy finish.

“But this ball in from Scales is from a really dangerous area, and it is an instinctive finish..

“It was a fantastic ball into the box. He gets it out of his feet and whips it around in between the two centre-backs and goalkeeper. It’s a great finish.

“The ball into the box never gave the defender a chance to get back, and it is a real confidence booster in the finish from [Giakoumakis].”

His new club.

While it took him time to impress with his new employers, Scales has enjoyed a productive last two months for his new club.

The ex-UCD defender scored on his debut for the club against Dundee United, and also impressed against Real Betis in the Europa League at Celtic Park.

Most notably, his form comes at a positive time for Celtic, who are inching closer towards league leaders Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.

Liam Scales has played 10 matches for Celtic now In those 10 matches: 4 clean sheets ❌

2 assists 🎯

1 goal ⚽️

Scottish League Cup winner 🏆 What a start to his Celtic career 🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/2Bpmr85pSN — IP🇮🇪 (@IrishPropaganda) January 22, 2022

His form also bodes well for Johnny Kenny, who recently followed Scales in making the move from the League of Ireland to Celtic Park.

Next up for Celtic and Scales, is a trip away to Hearts on Wednesday night, with the Old Firm set to take place just a week later.

