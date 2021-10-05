Liam Scales has had quite a career journey so far.

Just over a month ago, Celtic defender Liam Scales completed his dream move to Celtic Park from Shamrock Rovers, and his first international call-up would soon follow.

While he has had to bide his time for a chance at Parkhead under Ange Postecoglou, the Co. Wicklow man has enjoyed a remarkable career ascent to where he is today.

Scales is currently on a standby list for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming internationals and is looking to impress his new employers at Celtic Park. And after his move from one Hoops to another, the defender is hopeful that he can take his chance sooner rather than later.

Liam Scales: “It’s hard to believe with how thick and fast things have been coming”

Scales turned the heads of those at Celtic Park with his impressive performances for Shamrock Rovers,

The 23-year-old made the move to Glasgow at the end of August just in time before the transfer deadline following a protracted transfer saga. His rise continued at a pace of knots.

“The last couple of months have been hard to believe with how thick and fast things have been coming,” the former Shamrock Rovers defender told Pundit Arena.

“I’m enjoying myself, and I’m really happy with the move [to Celtic]. Being involved in the last international camp was the icing on the cake for me.

“That’s something that I have dreamed of since I was a kid so it’s been a great few months. But right now, I still have work to do. I need to get into the team here, and I want to get more international call-ups. I’m not just leaving it at that.”

Liam Scales and his move to Celtic.

When first reported by the Irish Examiner, Scales’ impending move to Celtic Park was said to be a League of Ireland transfer record.

Scales’ journey to Celtic has been unique, however. Rather than joining an English club as a teenager on trial, Scales went down the non-traditional path of school to university. That was of course, while also playing football at the time.

Granted, his stock has always been on the rise, but his move to Glasgow came out of the blue. Although, he was aware of interest in his services before that.

“I heard there was there were clubs interested, and it was the start of August when we started to get a few phone calls,” Scales revealed.

“Out of the blue, the Celtic one came in.

“It wasn’t just a phone call saying there’s interest [from Celtic], it was a phone call saying the club, accepted a bid from Celtic. It was up to me then to go and negotiate.

“It’s such a big club, and I could barely believe it. I was just over the moon. Once it came in, I was happy with it. My advisor did all the work for me and he helped me out with the move and he got it over the line.

“It was agreed between Celtic and Shamrock Rovers that I’d stay and play a couple of the European games for Rovers.

“It dragged on a little bit longer than most transfers, but it was only because of the agreement between Celtic and Rovers. Once it came in I was pretty set on it.”

Liam Scales to Celtic: “I never saw something like this happening at UCD”

Scales studied Irish and Geography at UCD while on scholarship with the university’s football team. Scales finished his studies in 2019 and has since taken a career path few in his course would have even dreamed of.

“Just over two years ago I was still in UCD,” Scales said.

“I was studying away and I was playing in a team that were struggling at the bottom of the Premier Division.

“At the time in UCD, I never really saw something like this happening. But as soon as I got to Rovers I learned a lot, improved as a player. The longer I was there, the more I believed I could go further and make another step up.”

