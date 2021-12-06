Liam Scales hailed for taking Celtic opportunity after debut goal

Ange Postecoglou has backed Liam Scales to take his chance.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has backed Liam Scales to kick on from his debut league goal for Celtic with more impressive performances at Parkhead ahead of a busy Christmas period in Glasgow.

Scales, 23, endured a frustrating start to life at Celtic Park, but he made the most of his first league appearance on Sunday, scoring in a big 3-0 win away to Dundee United.

And after his goalscoring exploits, Scales has been encouraged by his manager to go and take his chance in a Celtic squad packed with quality in it throughout.

Ange Postecoglou on Liam Scales at Celtic.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the former UCD and Shamrock Rovers defender only played in the Europa League and Scottish League Cup for the Bhoys.

“Scalesy’s worked his backside off without a lot of reward in terms of opportunities. There’s a number in the squad like that,” Australian boss Potecoglou told BBC Radio Scotland after the game.

“As I keep saying to them, whether you’re playing or not, it’s what you do on a daily basis that gets you ready for [inclusion]. I can’t guarantee them when that opportunity’s going to come. If they keep doing the right things, the opportunities will come.

“He did well today. Not just with his goal but coming in and having to deal with some pressure there. Like all the other young players, we give them the opportunities, we give them the platform to improve, and the rest is up to them.”

Liam Scales.

While he struggled to make his mark for Celtic prior to Sunday, Scales has been a highly-rated prospect at the club ever since his arrival from Shamrock Rovers.

And his recent form comes at a time when he will be looking to catapult himself into the Ireland set-up in 2022 under manager Stephen Kenny.

Kenny and Scales are familiar with one another too, with the ex-UCD defender playing under Kenny for the Ireland U21s on a handful of occasions.

Next up for the Co. Wicklow native, however, is a dead-rubber Europa League game ahainst Real Betis, before they then take on Motherwell at home in the league on Sunday.

