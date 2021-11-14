Liam Brady explains the Stephen Kenny connection with Ireland fans

Liam Brady has offered his take on why Stephen Kenny is being serenaded by Ireland fans.

Perhaps not a critic of Stephen Kenny, but Liam Brady has been a sceptic of offering the Ireland boss a new contract in recent days, but he admits that the ex-Dundalk boss is wooing the Irish support.

Brady, who worked under Giovanni Trappatoni, questioned the merit of offering Kenny a new deal – but he conceded that he would be surprised if he was not to be offered one now.

This comes as Ireland continue their recent resurgence with three wins in their last four games.

Liam Brady on Stephen Kenny.

“Well Stephen Kenny is one of their own,” Brady said while explaining the support for Kenny as Ireland manager. “He’s home-grown and he was very successful in the League of Ireland with Dundalk.

“There’s a good feeling about that and I think there’s a good feeling about the way he plays his football.

Stephen Kenny, he’s one of our own. Liam Brady believes Kenny’s LOI roots have helped to rekindle the relationship between the team and the fans #rtesoccer #luxirl pic.twitter.com/RiMR2Xxdtv — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 14, 2021

“His stylish football and the fact that he has introduced all these new boys, you’d want to be behind it, absolutely. Onwards and upwards.”

Liam Brady.

While Brady has been a critic of Kenny, and has not led the line of excitement in recent days, he maintained that stance on Sunday night.

He maintained that while explaining Ireland had only seen off Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in their group.

“I would like to see us perform and beat teams that we would play in the Nations League,” he stressed. “Lets not forget, Luxembourg were not up to much, nor are Azerbaijan.

“They’re the two wins in all of this, and I want to see the proof going forward. But he’s going to have time because they are going to give him his contract and I hope he does it.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: liam brady, stephen kenny