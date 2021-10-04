Liam Brady opens up on his time with Serie A side Sampdoria

Liam Brady loved life in Sampdoria.

Former Ireland international Liam Brady has opened up on his time playing in the Serie A with Sampdoria after a recent trip to Italy.

The former Inter Milan and Juventus midfielder won two Scudetto’s in Italy with Juventus before joining forces with Sampdoria in 1982. Brady would later join Inter Milan in 1984.

But he admits that his two years with Sampdoria were wonderful, as he reflected on his time playing in Genoa with Italian TV.

Liam Brady on his time with Sampdoria.

While at Sampdoria, the Dubliner made over 50 appearances for the club, scoring six goals. While he joined a club close to his former employer Juve, he stressed that the Old Lady were happy with his move at the time

“My memories of those two years are wonderful,” he said on his time with Sampdoria. “I arrived here without really understanding the city or the club, but speaking with (then president) Paolo Mantovani he convinced me to give it a try.

“Juventus were happy, because I did not leave them to join another club competing with them. I settled very quickly, I found a home less than a month and my wife was pregnant with our first child. They were good times, really.”

All the time in the world for the Liam Brady love at Sampdoria 🇮🇪❤️pic.twitter.com/JY7b505oMS — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) October 4, 2021

Liam Brady left Sampdoria on good terms.

In 1984, Brady would move onto pastures new and join Serie A giants Inter Milan. But despite leaving the club, and manager Renzo Ulivieri, Brady left the club on good terms.

“I have fond memories of (manager) Renzo Ulivieri, because he had a great sense of humor,” he added.

“He was serious, but also understood life’s issues and treated everyone the same, so no one was given special treatment. I like this attitude in a coach.

“I’m not the nostalgic type, but I was so happy to see Marassi and Samp. I want to thank the Samp fans because when I left they gave me a big goodbye and didn’t criticise me.

“They understood that I wanted to play at the highest level in Europe. I think they still love me and that’s why it’s always a pleasure to come here.”

